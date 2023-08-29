A new season always brings some changes — players moving from JV to varsity and coaching staff changes are the usual ones.
But there was one major change for the Burlingame football team. Not only is the school building a new state-of-the-art gym complex and put down new artificial turf in the football stadium, the Panthers have also changed sidelines.
For eternity, when the Burlingame football team played home games, it always used the north sideline. So imagine my surprise when I walked into the stadium Friday night for the Panthers’ 2023 season opener against Capuchino to see the Mustangs on the north sideline, while Burlingame now occupies the south sideline.
The school, in 2021, constructed a new press box behind the southside stands and shut down the decades-old press box on the north side. But with the new construction going on at the school and the decision to tear down the old box, John Philipopoulos, athletic director and head football coach, said he decided to make the move.
“It’s been a topic of discussion for some time (about what to do with the old press box),” Philipopoulos said, adding the old box will be taken down in the summer of 2024 and the bleacher seating on that side will also be modified.
The location of the press box does make a difference, as far as football games go. The first-down chains and markers, by rule, are on the sideline opposite the press box, ostensibly so spotters, coaches, game announcers and media members can get a clear look at the line of scrimmage.
So that means there are an extra three to five people on the visiting sideline to serve as the chain gang and when you have people with 7-foot markers and a 10-yard chain running up and down the sideline, it can get a little chaotic.
Burlingame has dealt with the chain gang on its sidelines for the last two seasons, but Philipopoulos said it wasn’t that big a deal. He doesn’t think the move to the other sideline is a big deal, either.
“It was a bit strange (Friday night). But I never even gave it any thought,” Philipopoulos said. “But once we got going, like most things, you get used to it.”
With Burlingame making the sideline switch, it leaves San Mateo as the only team that plays its home games on the “visiting” sideline. San Mateo installed a press box on the north sideline in 2015, which had traditionally been the visiting side. Jeff Scheller, San Mateo athletic director and head football coach, said his team spent that first season on the north sideline, but it was just too weird for him. He also thought the logistics of hosting the Little Big Game — the rivalry game with Burlingame — would create too many obstacles for a game that is usually standing-room only.
When Scheller moved the team back to the south sideline in 2017, he tried to put the chains on the press box side, but was told by a game official that, by rule, the chains must be on the side opposite the press box.
At the end of the day, however: “It doesn’t really matter too much,” Scheller said.
Today is my triannual plea for coaches — or scorekeepers or whoever is tracking stats for your team — to send results and stats to the Daily Journal at sports@smdailyjournal.com.
With only two people trying to keep track of all the going-ons in the county, any and all help is appreciated.
It is especially crucial during the non-league portion of schedules. The reason is two-fold: the most important one is it enables us to get the results into the paper. Almost inevitably at the beginning of the fall, winter or spring seasons, we will receive an email asking why school A always has their results in the paper, but school B does not. The answer is simple: school A sends us their stats and scores.
Secondly, it helps us determine weekly and seasonal awards. Since we can’t be everywhere all at once, sending results helps to let us know when a player has a special performance.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com
