After opening the season with a dominant 65-0 win over Fremont-Oakland, the Menlo School football team stumbled the last two weeks.
A 31-6 loss to Piedmont two weeks “got away from us,” Menlo head coach Josh Bowie said, and that was followed by a 16-14 defeat at the hands of Santa Clara a week ago.
But the Knights found their groove again Friday afternoon in Atherton. They scored on five of six drives — that bridged the first and second halves — to pull away for a 47-7 win over visiting Francis Parker High School-San Diego.
“We couldn’t find any rhythm and consistency the last two games,” Bowie said. “Historically, Menlo figures itself out the third or fourth week.”
Quarterback Kevin Alarcon hooked up with Jaden Richardson to put Menlo up 7-0 on its second drive of the game, but the Knights struggled the rest of the first quarter. In the second quarter, however, the Knights finally got their offense in gear. After Parker tied the score late in the first quarter, Menlo scored on its next two drives: Alarcon scored on a quarterback keeper for a 14-7 lead and then hit Richardson again to put the Knights up 21-7 at half.
They then scored on their first three drives of the second half, opening with a 4-yard score from running back Sam Chung, who was the fourth-string running back two weeks ago. But when the Knights lost Samson Axe and his backup, Ryan McKee, to injury last week and Friday’s starter Tyler Flynn got banged up late in the first half, Chung stepped into the breach and responded. Chung, who plays defensive back in the Knights’ nickel package defensively, rushed for 81 yards on 14 carries and the score.
“Just the next man up,” Alarcon said. “[Chung] had a great game. … He loves to play the game.”
On Menlo’s next drive, Justin Sellers hit Justin Creamer for a 36-yard scoring strike for a 34-7 advantage. Sellers then rolled into the end zone from 7 yards out on the first drive of the fourth quarter to go up 41-7.
Sellers appeared in just two series, scoring on both. He completed all three of his passes for 82 yards.
Menlo (2-2 overall) put together, arguably, its best effort of the season against an opponent who made the San Diego Section Division IV playoffs last season. The Knights’ offense amassed 450 yards, while the defense held Parker (1-4) to 282 yards, and only 101 in the second half. Defensively, the Knights forced five turnovers — the last of which was a strip-sack by Danny Solomon, which turned into a 45-yard scoop-and-score for Noah Kornfeld and the final touchdown of the afternoon.
Both Creamer and Kornfeld were part of a half dozen sophomores called up to the varsity team because the JV team did not have a game.
“We were so frustrated (after the back-to-back losses). We’re better than what we showed on film,” Alarcon said. “(Friday) it started clicking. … Now I feel in midseason form.”
Alarcon is finally getting comfortable again under center. He missed the second half of 2018 with a broken collarbone and while he was cleared to play at the beginning of the season, the Menlo coaching staff has eased him back into the starting lineup.
Friday, he looked like one of the top quarterbacks in the Peninsula Athletic League. Alarcon shredded the Lancers defense in the first half, connecting on 13 of 18 passes for 246 yards and two scores. He added a third touchdown on a 1-yard sneak.
“It’s great to get him back on the field,” Bowie said. “We know we have a lot of weapons. If we can protect Kevin and Justin … we can make some plays.”
Richardson, who recently verbally committed to play for Division III Tufts University-Massachusetts, was the main target for Alarcon. The 6-2, 185-pound senior receiver snagged seven passes for 159 yards and two scores. He opened the scoring by outjumping the Parker defensive back and taking it 51 yards to the house. He scored his second on a crossing pattern in the front of the end zone, putting the Knights up two touchdowns late in the second quarter.
“[Richardson] is, without a doubt, one of the best receivers in CCS,” Alarcon said.
