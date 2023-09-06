It’s the biggest little rivalry on the county varsity volleyball circuit.
While many people don’t know of Summit Shasta or Nueva School, and wouldn’t stand a chance of trying to find small San Mateo County high schools on a map, the rivalry between the two has blossomed since the two joined the Private School Athletic League in recent years, Nueva in 2016, and Summit Shasta the following season in 2017.
Summit Shasta — a small charter school located in Daly City on the former campus of Serramonte High School — extended its head-to-head winning streak against Nueva to six straight, dating back to 2021, with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 sweep in Tuesday’s PSAL Bay Division opener.
“Nueva last year, a really good team,” Summit Shasta middle blocker Cheyenne Byrd said. “That’s why we have such a strong rivalry with them. It’s always back and forth.”
Indeed, while Summit Shasta (1-0 PSAL Bay, 5-2 overall) swept Nueva last season in each of the three matches between the two, the brawn of their battles was always engaging. The rivalry culminated in a Central Coast Section Division V quarterfinal showdown, one Summit Shasta won convincingly en route to finishing as the CCS runners-up.
This year, Summit Shasta head coach Gil Gilberstadt is counting on more of the same — defensive fundamentals and strong serving — but with some new personnel, including a young duo of defenders in sophomore Daniela Ruiz and freshman Maile Moffat. The two had the Black Bears’ passing game humming along like a well oiled machine at the small San Mateo private school campus of Nueva located on a small portion of land formerly known as Bay Meadows.
“We’re just trying to rebuild that because we lost our main passers,” Gilberstadt said. “We normally had two-person passing. This year we’re doing three, four, to kind of get that passing availability for us to try to get our hitters to open up.”
The biggest surprise for Gilberstadt and his Black Bears, though, was the serving prowess of Byrd. Now a 5-11 junior, Byrd didn’t serve last year, but was asked to step up this season with sophomore Bianca Flores moving off the middle to the outside hitter position. Tuesday marked Byrd’s best performance of the season from the service line, as she totaled a match-high seven aces.
“I was really surprised,” Byrd said. “I was pleasantly surprised. I’ve been really working on that short serve to kind of fake out. ... This was one of my better performances.”
Byrd said Summit Shasta’s focus through the first two weeks of the season — one that saw the Black Bears record a 4-2 non-league record — has been scoring proficiency. The junior’s serving accuracy helped steady the team’s attack, as Summit enjoyed a Game 1 output of 12 kills, five aces and two blocks as a team.
The opening set was tied 11-11 when a Nueva service fault rotated Byrd to the service line for the first time in the match. She changed speeds, alternating between a strong top-spin and a soft rainmaker, totaling four aces her first turn through the order.
“She’s been working it out,” Gilberstadt said. “She’s been working throughout the summer. ... Pretty much all our servers are really good. It’s like: ‘Hey, we need you to be on your top notch on this one.’”
Summit Shasta never trailed in the opening set, and took over Game 2 at the same juncture. Again tied 11-11, the Black Bears went on a 5-0 run, sparked by rotation error to take Nueva’s Emma Zwaanstra off the service line, this after she scored an ace to tie it on the previous point.
Nueva (0-1, 7-3) yielded four points due to rotation errors, a cause of a new coach implementing some complex defensive schemes, first-year Mavericks head coach Harley Silva said.
“The problem is I change a lot because I know how they can play,” Silva said. “I know who has more better passes, or who has a serve. But sometimes, of course, when you just start the season, this is going to happen.”
Flores followed with a crafty block while winning a 50-50 ball, and later scorched a kill off the left side during the five-point run. The sophomore scored 10 kills in the match, while sophomore Amelia Lehauli totaled a match-high 11 kills.
Lehauli got cooking in Game 3, responding to a late push by Nueva. The Mavericks kept up the pressure through the middle game, and took a 16-15 lead on one of Zwaanstra’s team-high eight kills. But following a Nueva service fault to tie it, Byrd served up another ace with a blazer that deflected errantly off the serve receive with such force it caromed into the rafters.
From there, Lehauli took over, scoring seven kills in the final set, including six of Summit Shasta’s final eight points.
“She’s always been a dynamic hitter, a really good asset for our team,” Byrd said. “She just always knows where to place the ball and is just always doing what she can do to help the team get a point. ... Once you get her on fire, it’s hard to stop her.”
Silva turned to two reserve player to serve in Game 3 in Camille Chu and Lucy Kim, and the duo combined for three aces.
“The serving was much better in the third set, and it’s like one more point in my mind for next game,” Silva said.
