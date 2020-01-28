The Daily Journal officially wrapped up the fall season just two weeks ago with the Players of the Season. In the meantime, we’re now coming down the stretch of the regular season of the winter sports calendar. We’re roughly a month away from the start of the Central Coast Section playoffs and there are still plenty to be decided between now and then. Regardless the sport or gender, there is a race in nearly every sport on the Peninsula.
This week, however, we should start to see some separation between teams as there will some key matches over the next four days.
Soccer
Tuesday is a big showdown in West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division girls’ soccer action as the two remaining undefeated league teams — Menlo School (4-0 WBAL Foothill, 12 points) and Notre Dame-Belmont (3-0-1, 10 points) — meet 2:30 p.m. today in Belmont with the winner claiming first place in the standings.
In Peninsula Athletic League soccer, only the Woodside girls’ squad (6-0-1 PAL Bay, 19 points) can be declared the team to beat as the Wildcats enter the week without a Bay Division loss on the their record. Carlmont (5-2, 15 points) is trying to keep up and will have an excellent opportunity to make up some ground when the Scots host the Wildcats at 4:30 today.
The other PAL divisions? Those races probably won’t be determined until the final few games. Right now, both the Capuchino boys’ and girls’ team sit atop the Ocean Division standings. The boys’ squad jumped an idle San Mateo side to claim the top spot in the table with a 1-0 win over Westmoor Friday afternoon, jumping both the Rams (8-3, 24 points) and San Mateo (8-1-1, 25 points) to grab the top spot.
The Mustangs will be immediately challenged, however, when they host San Mateo at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Lady Mustangs (5-0 PAL Ocean, 15 points) took control of the Ocean Division by sweeping first-round games against both South City and Hillsdale over the last week, their two nearest challengers. The Warriors (4-1, 12 points) and Knights (3-2, 9 points) will hook up at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in what could essentially be an elimination game.
In Bay Division boys’ soccer action, it seems the standings change after every game. Last week, Carlmont (5-1-2 PAL Bay) moved two places into the top spot with 17 points — moving past both Burlingame (5-2-1, 16 points) and Menlo-Atherton (5-3, 15 points) in the process.
The Bears can pull into a first-place tie as early as Wednesday though as they go on the road to take on the Scots.
Basketball
The race for boys’ basketball supremacy in the West Catholic Athletic League just got a lot more interesting with Mitty’s win over Serra last Friday night. Now, Serra, Bellarmine and Mitty are tied for second place with 4-2 records, one game behind league-leading Riordan at 6-1. The Padres will get the first crack at forging a tie for first place when they host the Crusaders Tuesday night at 7:30.
The same could be said of the PAL South girls’ standings. After taking control of the division with a 51-40 win over Menlo-Atherton Wednesday, Aragon (5-1 PAL Bay) fell right back to the pack when rival Hillsdale (4-2) upset the Dons Friday night, 48-45. It was Aragon’s first loss in league play and dropped the Dons into a first-place tie with M-A (5-1), which beat Woodside.
But it is not a two-team race. Carlmont (4-2) and the Knights are now just one game behind, while Sequoia and Mills, at 3-3, are not out of it, but can ill-afford another loss in South play.
In the boys’ PAL South division, Menlo-Atherton has quickly established itself as the team to beat. The Bears ripped off two lopsided wins last week, going over the 70-point mark in each, to run their South Division record to 6-0 win extending its winning streak to 22 in a row against Bay Division teams, dating to the final four regular-season games of the 2018 season.
M-A (6-0 PAL Bay) already owns a 61-45 win over 5-1 Sequoia, which, along with Hillsdale, are one game back of the Bears. The Ravens will get another crack at M-A Feb. 7, while the Knights get their lone shot Feb. 5.
In the PAL North, both the Half Moon Bay boys’ and girls’ squads are pulling away from the pack, although there are still a couple of contenders in the mix.
The Lady Cougars (6-0 PAL North) have already rebuffed their two nearest challengers this season, Westmoor (5-1) and South City (4-2).
This week will be make or break for the Warriors, who, despite having won four straight, go up against both teams above them in the standings — they face HMB at the Event Center Tuesday and Westmoor Friday in South City.
The HMB boys’ team has also been impressive in building an undefeated record in North play. With a win already over second-place Jefferson (4-2), HMB (6-0) is in driver’s seat for the division title.
Wrestling
The top two remaining undefeated teams in the PAL Bay, Burlingame and Half Moon Bay, will face off Thursday night at about 7 p.m., with the winner becoming the favorite to claim the dual-meet championship with one regular-season match remaining.
But the Cougars, which had their string of five straight PAL dual meet championships snapped last season by Menlo-Atherton, would still have one more key match left — the regular-season finale against rival Terra Nova. Burlingame won’t have a walk in the park either in its final match, taking on defending champ M-A.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
