Imagine my surprise when I heard during my day off Friday that the Stanford football team was not only beginning practice for a November regular season, but that the Cardinal would start doing so at Woodside High School.
Cue vinyl record scratch here.
Despite the cries from San Mateo County athletes, parents and coaches about being left behind in the reopening of a pandemic society, a rich, private university seemed to have pulled the right strings to get on the field.
And not only to be on the field — but to be sharing equipment. There was the quarterback taking a snap from under center and throwing a pass — right there in high-definition on CBS5 news.
All of which led me to ask: how does any of this make sense? How is it that a college football team, from a different county, can come into San Mateo County and begin practice, while the local high schools and youth sports teams can’t even share a football, basketball or baseball?
I started digging around to found out why this happened and the easiest, shortest answer is: testing. So while Stanford did pull some strings to make this happen — the university needed permission not only from the county, but also the Sequoia Union High School District and Woodside High itself. And there are actual guidelines from the state of California about the return of college athletics, outlined in a Cal OSHA report released Sept. 30.
But the bottom line is: access to quick, and frequent, testing. It’s something high school districts and youth sports organizations simply don’t have because of the sheer cost involved with testing thousands of high school student-athletes.
Not only do state institutes of higher learning need to have frequent testing procedures, they also have to have a contact-tracing system in place before presenting their plan to county health officials, who then must OK everything.
Apparently, Stanford got all its i’s dotted and t’s crossed. Good for it.
But it certainly looks bad. It probably didn’t go over well with Grant Stevenson-Smith, who lives in the SUHSD and wondered last week in this space why he can’t use the track at Sequoia High School. Or Kevin Wolf, a parent interviewed last week whose children aren’t allowed to play lacrosse, but then they see the college kids getting to play football.
Many in my world of sports said they would never begrudge a team getting permission to be out practicing. But that was under the auspices of playing in your county of origin. I’m sure any kind of goodwill would be out the door if coaches find out their opponents are traveling to where it is legal to practice.
All of which leads me back to my original question: how does any of this make sense?
***
While the questions linger about the start of a 2020-21 high school athletic season, I’ve been keeping an eye on the parts of the country where sports are being played — specifically, football.
Hoo boy, things are getting rough out there. MaxPreps reported that nearly two dozen high school games in Texas, most in and around the Dallas area, were postponed this weekend because of positive COVID-19 tests.
Later, I turned on the TV Friday night to watch a few minutes of a big Georgia showdown when Lowndes took on Valdosta. I saw one mask, worn by a kid on the sideline. Other than that, the stands were packed with mostly mask-less fans and certainly no social distancing.
I tried doing some research online, but could not come across with what I was looking for, which was: are the students at these schools back on campus? Because that would go a long way in determining how so many teams could be affected by the virus. The concept of on-campus class necessary for athletics to be played is an outdated thought. That being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if there were COVID-19 cases among the student body, at which point, even athletes are exposed to the virus — no matter how careful they are during practices and at games.
Curious, though. The amount of positive tests among Texas schools didn’t stop Florida’s IMG Academy-Braderton, the No. 1-ranked team in the country, from going on the road to take on the Lone Star State’s No. 1-ranked team in Duncanville, which happens to be a suburb of Dallas.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
