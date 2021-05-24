Jack Gillen of Terra Nova won both the shot put and discus, while Mills’ Ofa Livai starred for the girls as the Peninsula Athletic League completed its field event championships Saturday at Aragon High School’s Bill Daskarolis track.
Gillen put the shot 44 feet, five inches to move to ninth in the season Central Coast Section rankings and threw the discus 126-11. Livai, who ranks second in the CCS in the shot put, won easily at 34-3 1/4, although well short of her best (39-9). The senior also threw the discus 96-9 to place second behind Westmoor’s Hannah Ramos, who improved her No. 8 ranking CCS mark to 106-11.
Katherine Sheldon of Woodside had an impressive double in the long jump (16-9 3/4) and triple jump (33-9). She ranks No. 3 in the CCS in the long jump this season at 17-7.
Sequoia freshman Abigail Goetz improved her No. 3 CCS ranking in the pole vault with a winning 11-0 clearance.
Carson Robenalt of Burlingame was an upset champion in the boys high jump at 6-2 to rank co-No. 6 in the CCS.
Without winning an individual girls event, Aragon used its depth to roll up a huge team lead with 80 points, more than double second place Woodside (37).
Westmoor holds a narrow lead in the boys title chase with 31 points, ahead of Woodside (29), Aragon (28), and Hillsdale (23).
The top-5 finishers in each event qualify for next month’s Central Coast Section Championships, for which all PAL schools will now be able to enter athletes.
