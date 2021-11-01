Establishing a tempo to start the Central Coast Section volleyball playoffs took a bit of doing for Terra Nova.
When a Tigers senior served out of rotation early in the second set against visiting King’s Academy, it caused a prolonged stoppage while the referees hashed out the details. When play resumed, Terra Nova seemed a little out of sorts, and even let a 15-12 lead slip away to face an eventual 21-18 deficit.
No. 7-seed Terra Nova (18-9) was able to organize when it mattered most, however, and rallied back to win Game 2 in extra points en route to a 25-12, 26-24, 25-21 victory over the King’s Academy, the No. 10 seed, in the CCS Division IV opener Saturday morning in Pacifica.
“I think putting [the second set] away helped us gain momentum for the next set,” Terra Nova senior Jessica Causey said. “And it helped our team just rally up and be ready and win this thing in three sets.”
The Tigers have had to rely on their senior leadership this season, especially with first-year head coach Kawann Summerville never having coaching volleyball at any level before this season. The natural basketball coach took over the Terra Nova volleyball program after the coaching staff was left in disarray following 2020-21, with the Tigers not able to play any games due the strict pandemic closures throughout the Jefferson Union High School District.
As Terra Nova got rolling this season, however, one of the sturdiest players Summerville relied on was Amelia Chan, a freshman setter who won the starting job through the opening weeks of 2021.
“Her speed and her IQ, and a knack for finding the volleyball,” Summerville said of Chan’s strengths. “Just really fast on that. She’s got big-time potential. I really think by her senior year, she’ll be going somewhere. She’s that good.”
Chan not only drove the offense Saturday, she and senior libero Lauryn Delmoral wore out TKA on defense. The Lady Knights were plagued by miscues throughout, committing 44 unforced errors. And when their attackers were on the mark, Chan and Delmoral worked in tandem seamlessly, holding TKA to just 18 total kills.
Terra Nova’s 15-12 lead in the second set came courtesy of Chan and Delmoral’s defense. TKA sent an arcing shot toward the backcourt, but Delmoral chased it down to dig it while running straight back with a dive. She didn’t get a lot of loft on the pass but it was enough for Chan, who shadowed her route toward the back line, keeping the ball up with an impressive bump set into the middle of the court. The effort allowed the Tigers to play the ball over and TKA misfired into the net with its next shot attempt.
Not that the chemistry between Chan and Delmoral — who only started playing together this season — came naturally.
“I think it took a little time, especially this year because our rotation kept changing around a little bit,” Delmoral said. “But I’d say a little bit before the halfway mark of the season, that’s when we found our groove.”
TKA (10-17) didn’t go quietly though. A 4-1 run by the Knights, spurred by three consecutive aces from sophomore Emily Lim, tied it at 16-16. The score swung back and forth with TKA earning two set points at 24-22 but Terra Nova answered back, tying it on a rocket kill off the left side from Causey.
On the next point, TKA missed long to give the Tigers a 25-24 lead. Terra Nova finished it off with Chan setting Causey for the kill off the left side with a fast swing — capped by an emotional slap of the hands by Causey.
“You’ve got to get the team riled up for everything you do,” Causey said. “Every point counts.”
Freshman outside hitter Madison Williams ruled the third set for Terra Nova. Williams scored a match-high nine kills, six of them coming in Game 3.
TKA put a scare into Terra Nova by taking a slight late lead 17-16. It was hauntingly reminiscent of the Tigers’ last CCS playoff match in 2018, when they won the first two sets only to fall to Mercy-Burlingame in five, 18-25, 22-25, 25-8, 25-18, 15-6.
But Delmoral and Chan again righted the ship, tallying a dig and an assist, respectively, to get the offense in system for a Williams kill to tie it at 17. It was the start of a 5-0 run for the Tigers. Delmoral went on to fire a service ace to give match point to Terra Nova.
The match ended on a TKA hitting error into the net, finishing off the Tigers’ first CCS playoff win since their won their Division IV opener in 2016.
With the win, Terra Nova advances to Tuesday’s Division IV quarterfinal round and will travel to No. 2-seed Notre Dame-Belmont (15-10) for a 7 p.m. start.
