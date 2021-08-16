Since he was a kid, Anthony Gordon has had an autographed picture on his wall.
The signature belongs to the GOAT: “To Anthony, Future MVP. —Joe Montana.”
So, when Gordon stepped onto the field at Levi’s Stadium as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs for Saturday’s NFL exhibition opener, it was a surreal moment as his football career — from Terra Nova High School, to City College of San Francisco, to Washington State University and now the NFL — came full circle.
“I was able to soak it all in an appreciate the journey,” Gordon said. “And with it being at home against the 49ers, it was pretty big for my family and my girlfriend; I couldn’t have done it without them. … So, I think it was pretty fitting it was back home against the 49ers.”
There were a lot of passing yards on Gordon’s guest list. While Gordon is the all-time leading passer in Terra Nova history, his father Ryan used to hold the record as well. Gordon’s family was all in attendance to watch him go 11-of-17 passing for a game-high 96 yards in the Chiefs’ 19-16 win.
It was just a year-and-a-half ago that the Chiefs rallied for a 30-21 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, a game that Gordon watched at his family’s home in Pacifica. By that time, Gordon had just finished up his career at Washington State, and wasn’t so much a 49ers fan anymore. But his family sure was.
“During that Super Bowl, I watched it at my parents’ house and they were all routing hard for the 49ers,” Gordon said. “But once I joined the Chiefs — they’re my biggest fans — they’ve been routing for the Chiefs ever since.”
Despite setting the Pac-12’s all-time single-season passing record in 2019, Gordon went undrafted out of Washington State. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks but was released last September. In January, he signed a futures contract with the Chiefs.
Now he joins a quarterback crew four players deep, headlined by Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes. Aside from 36-tear-old veteran Chad Henne, it’s a young crew, Mahomes is just 25, while Gordon and Shane Buechele are both 23.
And, as one might suspect, Gordon is glowing with praise of Mahomes’ talent.
“He’s a really great guy,” Gordon said. “He’s only two years older than me, which is kind of crazy to think about … but his stat line, his being a Super Bowl winning quarterback speaks for itself. Watching him play day in, day out is jaw dropping at times. So, I’m just trying to soak in as much as I can.”
Gordon has never attended a 49ers game at Levi’s Stadium, but he has been there before. He was in the stands in 2014 for the Pac-12 Championship game between Oregon and Arizona. He also worked out there at the 49ers’ free agent camp last year.
The 6-3 Gordon, who has always had a knack for succeeding in high-tempo passing offenses, admitted he experienced some nerves upon stepping on the field Saturday. But those faded quickly, he said.
“Just more looking forward to it,” Gordon said. “Once we had the opening kickoff and Pat went out for his first drive, I was feeling all right. I’ve been playing football for years now, so I know I’ve just got to trust myself, trust my preparation, and know I’ll be in a position to succeed.”
