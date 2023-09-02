Terra Nova has started consistently strong in recent years but needed to fill some big shoes at key positions this year to keep the trend going.
The graduation of standout quarterback Mason Mini and the need to reinvent nearly the entire defensive line left question marks looming both sides of the ball. The Tigers, though, have answered those questions, roaring to a 2-0 start for the third straight season.
Hosting short-handed Lincoln-San Francisco, the Tigers cruised to a 21-6 victory. Terra Nova (2-0) looked polished both sides of the ball, outgaining the Mustangs 370-117 in total yards, a vast improvement over last week’s barnburner when the Tigers outlasted Santa Clara 52-42.
“Last game we weren’t as much level-headed,” Terra Nova lineman Brandon Rockmore said. “We didn’t come in with as much confidence as we did this game, knowing our assignment. … Once we did that, we maintained and defeated this offense.”
While Terra Nova’s first-year quarterback Joey Donati established himself as a legit dual-threat quarterback, it was the cagey veteran, senior running back Mateo Corona, who stole the show. Corona can do it all — playing running back, safety, kick and punt — but he was a spectacle out of the backfield, outgaining Lincoln singlehandedly with 17 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a 38-yard catch in the second half.
“He’s one of our great running backs,” Donati said. “He’s one of the best in the league, and without him, I don’t know where we’d be. But he’s a great player and he’s going to take us somewhere this year.”
Donati proved a versatile presence as well, gaining 184 total yards. The junior was 7-of-12 passing for 122 yards and rushed six times for 52 yards, including a 2-yard quarterback sneak to get Terra Nova on the board with 4:26 left in the first quarter.
“We lost a couple important players, but I think overall we might be a better team, eventually,” Terra Nova head coach Jason Piccolotti said. “It’s Joey’s first year as a quarterback, and was just telling him each play, each series he’s getting better. So, we’re happy with that.”
A varsity call-up last year near the end of the season, Donati featured mostly at defensive end as a sophomore. He’s adapted to the quarterback spot quickly though and was consistently thinking fast on his feet Friday night.
In the first quarter, Donati had a key pass completion on second-and-11 to sustain Terra Nova’s first scoring drive, a blindside rollout while throwing on the run for a 23-yard sideline strike to Jayden Harrington to the 2. Donati dove in for the score on the following play.
“He improvised and did the right thing,” Piccolotti said. “He didn’t screw us. Even the incompletes on the run were further where our guy gets it or no one. So, we’re happy with him.”
Corona doubled the score less than three minutes into the second quarter, bobbing and weaving, and smashing and dashing for a 51-yard scoring run.
Lincoln (0-2) scored its only touchdown by breaking an 84-yard kickoff return to open the second half, but Terra Nova would get the points back at the start of the fourth quarter, with Donati hitting Corona for a 38-yard pass, setting up a 5-yard Corona score three plays later.
“Not to sound arrogant or anything but I thought it could have been better,” Piccolotti said. “We made a lot of mistakes. Defensively we stuck it to them, we stopped their run game — and they’re stubborn, they’ll keep running — but our defense stepped up. We’ve got to work on some offensive line stuff, but other than that we got a win, that’s all that matters.”
Donati pulled off the most dazzling play of the night, though, picking up a first-down on third-and-3 from Terra Nova’s own 23 with a gritty 47-yard run. Donati ran a keeper around the left side and was initially met by a Lincoln defender behind the line of scrimmage. Donati broke not one tackle but stumbled through a second, only to regain his stride and wiggle through traffic to push the ball into Lincoln territory.
“I wasn’t giving up,” Donati said. “It was a big play. I wasn’t ready to give up just yet. I saw some open field and I took that.”
Terra Nova’s defense did the rest. It took the Mustangs until their fourth possession to move the chains for the first time. Once they did — starting a possession from midfield and moving to the Terra Nova 36 on a 14-yard pickup by senior fullback Diego Cristerna (13 carries for a team-high 67 yards) — Terra Nova junior linebacker Rico Templin followed with two punishing hits, allowing the Mustangs to net just one yard and eventually turn the ball over on downs at the Tigers’ 22.
“If we can get his head straight and stuff, he’s going to be dangerous,” Piccolotti said of Templin, who totaled 12 tackles in Week 1 against Santa Clara. “He’s good. He does a great job.”
Up front, Rockmore is the only returner on the defensive line, where he is joined by senior defensive tackle Kalolo Martinez, first-year varsity junior defensive end Eric Rubio, and junior defensive end Sent Barrera, a transfer from Jefferson.
“We’re pretty much all new on the line,” Rockmore said. “It’s our first time all playing together.”
That puts plenty of pressure on Rockmore — who played every game last year, and never left the field Friday, playing both offensive and defensive line — but he has responded to the demands for leadership up front.
“I have to carry all the weight,” Rockmore said. “Anything goes wrong, I get yelled at and I take full responsibility.”
Lincoln had one golden chance to steal the momentum and flip the field at the start of the fourth quarter. With Terra Nova leading 14-6, and taking over near midfield after a Lincoln punt, Donati misfired downfield, with Lincoln cornerback Cruz Snopkowski stepping in front of the pass only to have it rattle in and out of his hands.
Mustangs head coach Phil Ferrigno said an interception in that situation wouldn’t have changed the outcome of the game, however.
“No, because we got to move the ball,” Ferrigno said. “We’re an old battle axe, we’re not the cruiser. We’ve got to move the ball and that takes a while.”
Lincoln — entering the year riding an eight-game winning streak, including wins for the San Francisco Section AAA championship and the CIF Division 7-A state championship last season — is off to a 0-2 start, and suited up just 25 players Friday night.
“We’ve got to find some people,” Ferrigno said. “There’s not many numbers but they’re trying their best. But we actually need that effort to be on the field and in the classroom so we can actually keep eligible to keep playing. We’ve got a couple guys who are ineligible who could help us, but at the same time, they’ve got to learn their lesson.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.