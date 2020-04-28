Shay Patel was in fifth grade when it dawned on him that not everyone his age had the same opportunities he did.
With that came a decision to help those kids who were less fortunate than him, which led to the creation of Alley-Oop, a nonprofit group founded and run by kids to help kids.
“We are all about getting kids, like my age and younger, to have the sports experience that we’ve had,” said Patel, now 16, who will be transferring from Menlo School to Serra for his junior year.
“All of our projects have been around that idea.”
Since that revelation, Patel and his group have raised funds to outfit kids with proper sports equipment — both locally and globally. In addition to his work with locally disadvantaged kids, he has also worked to get equipment to schools for underprivileged youth in India.
It all started for Patel in 2014 when he was preparing for basketball practice with his club team at the Peninsula Boys & Girls Club gym. He noticed that the kids in the open gym session did not have the proper equipment.
“I noticed there were some pretty talented kids, considering they were playing in flip-flops and playing with a soccer ball,” Patel said. “These kids were clearly enjoying it. [I thought] it was unfair they don’t have the same chances I have, walking around in brand-new basketball shoes.”
So Patel reached out to family and friends, and friends of friends, eventually raising $6,000 that he then used to buy new basketball shoes, socks, uniforms and other sports-related gear and distributed it to approximately 60 kids associated with the East Palo Alto chapter of the Peninsula Boys and Girls Club.
“Seeing the kids the day we gave them the gear, it was just kind of crazy,” Patel said. “The parents’ reactions, you could see they were extremely grateful.”
Patel said he knew he was on to something when a video of the donation day he posted on YouTube collected 25,000 views.
“I think we had two subscribers before that — my phone and my dad’s phone,” Patel said.
That experience led to Patel wanting to do more. His next project, in 2016, was working with CASA of San Mateo and foster kids. This time, he garnered 50 pairs of tickets to various professional and college sporting events in the Bay Area, including San Francisco Giants baseball and Stanford basketball games.
Last year, he worked with the American Indian Foundation and the NBA to provide basketball training to 500-plus underserved kids in five government schools. Last summer, Patel’s organization raised enough funds to provide a free basketball camp for kids in the Ravenswood City Elementary School District in East Palo Alto.
And even though most of civilization has been shut down because of the coronavirus, Patel and Alley-Oop are still trying to help kids.
“[The summer camp] was going to be a recurring thing. This summer it probably won’t happen,” Patel said. “So, we just started this movement on social media called ‘Alley-Oop Moves.’ It’s getting kids from all over the country — and around the world — to create these five-minute videos on how to build your sports skills and stay in shape (while sheltering in place).”
While Patel has helped grow his project into a nonprofit organization, it has also helped him became more comfortable in running such an endeavor — from an awkward 11-year-old to a now well-spoken junior-to-be.
“[As a fifth grader] I could barely put together a proper sentence. … For me, at first, it did not feel natural to ask people for their money,” Patel said. “But I wanted to show them the cause I had and everyone really supported me. I think I realized the community will support you, even if you’re asking for money or their time.”
While Alley-Oop is focused on the present, Patel said he has already started thinking about the future as college is right on the horizon. Patel and his Alley-Oop team sat down and started to talk about how to keep Alley-Oop going as they work their way through their college years.
“It should be self-sustaining,” Patel said.
To that end, his group decided to devise an app that Patel believes will be the future of Alley-Oop, one in which people can get the athletic equipment they need from others who are willing to donate it.
“It’s similar to eBay. But the difference is, everything is completely free,” Patel said. “Say your kids needs some cleats for soccer. Someone three miles away has a pair of cleats they’re no longer using. You can set up a meeting place and give them the cleats.
“There are no transaction fees.”
Even if Patel does move on from Alley-Oop, there are lessons he learned that he will take with him to his next endeavors.
“You just have to shoot high,” Patel said. “You may not actually reach that goal, but whatever you do reach will be higher than just setting pedestrian goals.”
For more information about Alley-Oop, go to www.alleyoopkids.org.
