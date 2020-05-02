While the shelter-in-place order has been extended to the end of May, Bay Area counties are starting to loosen the restrictions on outdoor activities..
Beginning Monday, some construction workers can start swinging hammers again, and landscaping and gardening services can ramp up. But the big news for sports enthusiasts is the fact that golf courses in San Mateo County are allowed to reopen, with a list of rules in place to make sure golfers adhere to social distancing rules.
A list on websites of golf courses around the Bay Area say the same thing:
• Check-in for golf will be in a designated space limited to one guest at a time;
• Golf carts will be limited to one rider per golf cart (no additional fees will apply);
• All guests pay with credit card (no cash);
• The driving range has been reduced to 50% capacity;
• Doors will be propped open to avoid touch points;
• Ball washers have been removed from the golf course to reduce touch points;
• Rakes have been removed from the golf course bunkers to reduce touch points (play as ground under repair);
• The cups have been raised above ground level and flag sticks are to remain in place to avoid touch points;
• Cleaning of high touch points has been increased to four to six times per day;
• Employees at point of sale stations wear gloves and masks; and
• All employees have received additional training on sanitary standards.
In San Mateo County, Mariners Point in Foster City and Crystal Springs Golf Course in Burlingame plan to reopen Monday. A message on the Mariners Point website asks that golfers “bring a mask, gloves and sanitizing wipes for your own safety. … There will be guidance on distancing and one-way foot traffic on the driving range.”
Unlike the rules set above, Mariners Point will allow cash payment, but asks that users of the driving range have exact change for the ball machines to limit hand-to-hand contact.
Crystal Springs will also implement “sanitary and cleaning standards” when it reopens May 4, as well.
But just because courses are allowed to open, doesn’t mean that they will all be ready to go Monday. Half Moon Bay Golf Links said on its website as of Friday afternoon: “The golf courses are currently CLOSED due to the COVID-19 epidemic. While we are hopeful to open shortly, we do not have a firm date or details.”
Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo also won’t be opening Monday, but Mike Lloyd, who is the first assistant pro, said they hope to open in the days following.
“ We are going to be reopening,” Lloyd said. “[Next] week sometime.”
Lloyd said there was initial two-week period when the shutdown first went into effect when no one was on the grounds of the complex at all. Since then, maintenance and groundskeeping crews have been keeping the 18-hole course in playable shape. Lloyd said the biggest issue is getting the staff up to speed on the new guidelines.
“There are a lot of staffing issues that need to be addressed. How are we going to maintain control over the amount of people?” Lloyd said. “Maintenance-wise, they have the course ready to go. Just everything else needs to fall into place.”
In early March, before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down, Lloyd said Poplar Creek was averaging about 200 rounds per day. Obviously that all stopped, but Lloyd said they have just rolled with it.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow, but it’s OK,” Lloyd said. “We have to do what we have to do.”
No one may be more relieved that Bay Area golf courses are opening again than Bob Hammer, the San Carlos native who has raised nearly $4 million over the last 15 years for cancer research and support through his very successful golf tournament. The 16th annual Have-A-Ball Golf Tournament Presented by Equinix, UPS and Coupa is scheduled for a pair of tournaments at Crow Canyon Golf Club in Danville during the summer — July 13 and Sept. 21.
“Right now, the club is opening up Monday, which is a great sign,” Hammer said. “Right now, the July event is still scheduled.”
Hammer said he currently has nearly 400 golfers — 200 for each event — who have signed up and are still planning on attending, estimating the events will raise roughly $300,000. But he knows that could change as people decide whether they are comfortable participating at that time.
“Right now, everybody is still in, but I know things are going to change. Everybody is kind of laying low for a couple more weeks,” Hammer said.
He said if health conditions worsen and there is a change in what people are allowed to do, he will try to postpone and move the event.
“The September (event) should not be affected at this point. … I just know if the July one has to get moved … that’s what we’ll do,” Hammer said. “When you’re a little foundation and you rely on those sponsors and that money, you just have to make it happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.