Now that spring breaks are finally over, we embark on a sprint to the end of the school year, and with it, the spring sports divisional races as we head into the postseason.
The race for baseball’s PAL Bay Division title begins in earnest this week as the two teams tied atop the standings — Burlingame and Carlmont, both 5-1 — will meet in a pair of games this week, in Burlingame Wednesday and Belmont Friday.
Meanwhile, second-place Aragon (4-2) lurks just one game back and faces a desperate Sequoia (3-3) squad that is hoping to stay in the race. The Dons have handed both Burlingame and Carlmont their only league losses. Conversely, both the Panthers and Scots have beaten Aragon once this season.
Capuchino (2-4) and Menlo-Atherton (2-4), who meet this week, are both facing must-win games if they want to keep in contact with the division leaders and, more importantly, move up into an automatic Central Coast Section bid with a top-5 finish in the Bay Division. The Mustangs, who opened the season 8-1, have lost three of their last four and were swept by Burlingame last week.
In the Ocean Division, Half Moon Bay (5-1) has a one-game lead over both El Camino and Sacred Heart Prep, both at 4-2, while San Mateo (3-2) is a game back in the win column.
While the division title is up for grabs, the top five teams are battling to get into the top two — which are the automatic bids to CCS.
The Bearcats will have a chance to control their own destiny as they’re scheduled for a two-game set with the division-leading Cougars this week, going to the coast Tuesday and hosting Thursday. Menlo School (3-3) has a chance to make a move with a pair of games against last-place Harker. The same could be said for SHP, which faces Mills, which, like Harker, has just one win in division play. El Camino, which has won three in a row and is coming off a sweep of Harker, will face off with 2-4 Woodside this week.
In the PAL’s lowest division, the Lake is Terra Nova’s to lose, along with the division’s automatic CCS bid. How the Tigers dropped from a perennial Bay Division contender to the lowest rung of the PAL is a mystery, but Terra Nova seems to be taking out its frustrations on the other five teams in the division, as the Tigers have built an 8-0 record and a four-game lead over both Priory and Westmoor.
And in the West Catholic Athletic League, we’ll find out if Serra’s recent three-game winning streak serves as a springboard for the second half of the league season. The Padres’ win over Mitty April 9 pulled them out of the WCAL cellar. They’ll need to string some wins together in league play if they are make a run at a WCAL title.
***
The softball races are not nearly as exciting as Aragon has proven to be the team to beat in the PAL Bay Division standings. Other than a tight, 2-1 win over Sequoia, the Dons have cruised to their other five Bay Division wins to stand at 6-0 as we reach the midpoint of the league schedule.
Tuesday, the Dons will host the one team they haven’t faced this season: second-place Carlmont (4-2). The Scots have their work cut out for them as Aragon’s two-headed pitching tandem of Rae D’Amato and Brooke Tran have not allowed more than one run in any of the Dons’ six previous Bay Division games.
Much like Aragon in the Bay, Half Moon Bay is the team to beat in the Ocean Division. Like Terra Nova baseball, how HMB, a longtime core team of the Bay Division, ended up in the PAL’s lower division is a different story for a different day, but the Cougars have dominated the Ocean this season. At 5-0, the Cougars have scored double-digit runs in all their league games thus far.
Mills (3-1) moved into second place after knocking off Terra Nova (4-2) last week. The Vikings will get their shot at making a move in the standings with a pair of games against HMB next week.
About the only team that has kept pace with Aragon’s dominance is Notre Dame-Belmont, which is running away with the West Bay Athletic League title. The Tigers are 3-0 in limited WBAL play, but are 12-1 overall.
Their only loss? A 13-2 defeat at the hands of Aragon.
***
Here’s an interesting little tidbit from longtime Burlingame baseball scorekeeper Tyler Jamieson. He texted me Monday morning saying Burlingame accomplished something he had not seen in his 22 years keeping book for the Panthers. In Saturday’s 12-7 win over Gunn, the Burlingame offense “filled the scoreboard” — the Panthers scored at least a run in every inning.
Jamieson said the only other time Burlingame did that was 18 years ago in a 15-0 win over Hillsdale. But in that game, the Panthers were the home team and did not bat in the bottom of the seventh.
They were in Palo Alto Saturday, meaning Burlingame was visiting team and batted in the top of the seventh, scoring once to complete the feat.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
