PORTOLA VALLEY — Menlo-Atherton has been involved in two shutouts through its first two games in the District 52 Little League All-Stars 9-10s Tournament.
In Sunday’s tourney opener, M-A suffered a lopsided shutout at the hands of Alpine. But starting pitcher Jackson Taylor did a masterful job at turning the tables in Monday’s elimination game against Foster City.
Taylor faced one batter over the minimum in a five-inning complete game shutout as M-A scored a 10-0 mercy-rule victory at Ford Field. The right-hander allowed just one hit to start the game when Yuki Otsuki lined a single to right. Taylor set down the next 12 batters he faced before yielding a walk to Rossing Chen in the fifth.
“I feel like I pitched pretty good,” Taylor said. “I feel like I could have pitched a bit better by letting no one get on base.”
Taylor got some help from his defense in eliminating one of those baserunners when Otsuki got doubled off of first on a short fly ball to right field to end the first inning. From there, Taylor utilized the same dazzling stuff he showed during the regular season, which he played up with Majors Little League for Lutticken’s under manager Shane Goudey, who now skippers the M-A 9-10s.
“Lights out, incredible,” Goudey said of Taylor’s performance. “Today’s stuff was much more mature on pitch selection. He knew his opponent well after we had a lot of discussions about it. He was really well prepared. He’s a kid who absorbs baseball knowledge. He’s just ready to go at any time. So, he pitched well beyond his years today. Not surprising.”
Taylor was poised to go back out to pitch the sixth inning, but M-A’s offense had other ideas, rallying for four runs in the bottom of the fifth to score the mercy-rule walk-off win. Cleanup hitter Augie Arata finished off the victory with a single to bring home Fiona Foley and Tommy Leeper with the game-winning runs.
M-A opened the game with one run in the first and added three in the second and two in the fourth. But the damage would have been much worse if not for the defense of Foster City’s two-headed monster in left field of Chen and Mason Matsuyama.
After Jax Young opened the bottom of the first with a sharp single to left, Matsuyama stepped up to make a fine running catch on a shallow liner off the bat of Leeper. Taylor followed with an RBI double to left-center to bring home Young. But with two on and two out, Quincy Quattlebaum was robbed of a hit when Matsuyama covered a lot of ground to haul in a fly ball down the left-field line.
“It’s great,” Matsuyama said. “At first I ran over here then I ran over there to make catches.”
Matsuyama shifted to second base midway through the game, making way for Chen in left. Chen prolonged the fifth inning with the defensive gem of the night, making a diving nab on a sinking liner off the bat of Taylor.
“I actually thought it was going to be a hit, but it was a great catch,” Taylor said.
Chen never played left field during the regular season. He was mostly a first baseman but did make one appearance in center fielder. He never made a diving catch until Monday’s left-field debut, however.
“I think we did good,” Chen said of Foster City’s performance in the tournament, despite the team going two and out, previously falling Saturday 6-0 to Pacifica American. “The other teams were pretty tough. We put a good performance up.”
Taylor was just too much to handle Monday. The right-hander got stronger as the night wore on. He struck out six, all from the third inning on.
“I get warmed up in the first three innings and then I throw faster in the later innings,” Taylor said.
And Taylor’s offense kept scoring to keep him in the comfort zone.
Jack Clark — yes, he wears No. 22 like the former Giants slugger of the same name — sparked the second-inning rally with a one-out single. Then with two outs, Young singled and Leeper followed with an RBI knock to left. Taylor then reached on an infield error, with Young and Leeper scoring on the play.
In the fourth, Young tabbed his third hit of the night and Leeper followed with an infield single. After Taylor walked to load the bases, Arata reached on a fielder’s choice, with the Foster City infield committing a throwing error to the plate allowing Young to score. Jordan Benkis followed with an RBI grounder to shortstop.
Young was 3 of 4 on the night, but even made his out count on an RBI groundout in the fifth. Clark then scored on an infield error to make it 8-0 before Arata’s two-run single ended it.
Taylor said he felt his first All-Star outing was like a normal game. He prepped by arriving at Ford Field and immediately getting warpaint of black shoe-polish crosses detailed on his cheeks by one of his teammates. It hasn’t taken Taylor long to settle in with M-A despite being the only player from Lutticken’s on the team, and one of just three 10-year-olds to play Majors Little League in the regular season.
“It’s a great experience,” Taylor said of the All-Star tournament, “and I enjoy bonding with my teammates.”
Belmont-Redwood Shores advances
Belmont-Redwood Shores advanced through the 9-10s bracket, scoring a 9-3 win over Redwood City in Monday’s elimination game at Ford Field.
Belmont-RWS starting pitcher Will Tadlock worked three innings to earn the win, allowing three runs on two hits while striking out five. Logan Stinson closed it out with a regulation save, working three shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out one.
Belmont-RWS and M-A are now set to square off in an elimination game Wednesday at Ford Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Winners’ bracket games continue Tuesday. Alpine takes on San Mateo American at Ford Field at 5 p.m. San Carlos plays Pacifica American in Menlo Park at Burgess Field at 5 p.m.
