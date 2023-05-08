Tatum Olesen led a championship day for the Menlo-Atherton girls’ track and field team, as the Lady Bears dominated the field to claim the team title at the Peninsula Athletic League Track & Field Championships held Saturday at Sequoia High School.
Aragon claimed the boys’ team championship.
Olesen is peaking at the right time as the middle-distance standout earned three first-place medals. She repeated as PAL champion in each of her individual events, excelling in the girls’ 1600 meters with a personal record of 4 minutes, 51.35 seconds. Her time is the second best in the Central Coast Section this season, and also set the M-A record and the PAL championships meet record for the event.
“She got to the finish line, she just put her arms up,” M-A head coach Aisha Swayzer said. “You could tell she was really excited about it.”
The junior also topped the podium in the 800 in 2:22.86. In the girls’ 4x800 relay, Olesen, Annie Pflaum, Cleo Rehkopf and Sofia Melani took first place in 9:44.43.
Olesen also earned a second-place medal in the 4x400 relay with Sara Nordlund, Kei’Niyah Talton and Isabelle Carrou in 4:1484, finishing well off the pace of first-place Burlingame, as Avah Reichow, Elise Spenner, Lauren Gonzalez and Cora Haggarty ran the seventh fastest time in CCS this season in 4:06.61.
“I think [Olesen] will definitely make it to the (Central Coast Section) finals ... and hopefully we can make it back to state,” Swayzer said. “I know her focus is really on the 800, so we’re going to work on that a lot this week.”
The M-A girls earned 127 points, over twice that of second-place Mills with 60. Burlingame (58) took third, Hillsdale (55.75) took fourth and San Mateo (38) took fifth.
The Aragon boys shined in the field events. Erik Dodge and Lloyd Walter each won individual titles. The Dons’ 4x400 relay team also topped the podium.
Dodge celebrated a PAL three-peat in the pole vault with a top jump of 14 feet, 0 inches. He earned the tiebreaker win over Aragon teammate Jarod Nunnemaker, who also jumped 14-0. In the boys’ discus, Walter topped the field with a personal record of 143-2.
In the 4x400 relay, Charles Harger, Alex Jaen, Galen Tang and Avinash Schwarzkopf took first place in 3:31.14, out-legging the second-place time by Hillsdale’s Tomi Adenekan, Sineth Andrabadu, Kingston Hua and Miles Kim of 3:31.77.
Other girls’ results ...
Talton also earned three titles for M-A in the sprints. The freshman took first place in the girls’ 100 in 12.78 seconds recorded a new personal record in the 200 with a top time of 25.92. Talton also recorded a new PR during the 100 trials in 12.47. She also ran the 4x100 relay with Carrou, Jolene Chu and Siana Barker in a first-place time of 49.50.
Nordlund claimed the title in the 100 in 15.70, topping Half Moon Bay’s Kamryn Lamprecht’s time of 15.77. Nordlund also took second place in the 300 hurdles in 48.20, while Burlingame’s Reichow ran away from the field with a championship time of 45.26.
Rehkopf took the title in the 3200 in 11:40.61.
In the 400, Burlingame’s Haggarty took first place in 58.19 in a photo finish with Kira Wilmurt, who took second place in 58.23.
In the field events, Woodside junior Bridget Reynolds earned two titles, topping the shot put field with a throw of 34-6.75, and following it with first-place throw in the discus of 119-6; Capuchino sophomore Gabriella Caruso took first place in the high jump in 4-10, winning the tiebreaker against Mills junior Alyssa Draheim, who also jumped at 4-10.
San Mateo junior Charlotte MacAvoy won the pole vault title in 9-00; Aragon junior Pia Cho repeated as long jump champion in 17-7; and Carlmont senior Naomi Metzler won the triple jump title in 34-4.
Other boys’ results ...
Capuchino junior Jax Bonney took first place in the boys’ 100 in 11.23, out-touching Andrabadu’s second-place time of 11.25. In the 200, Andrabadu topped the field with a championship time of 22.62.
M-A senior Cameron Johnson took first place in the 400 in 49.20; Burlingame senior Romer Rosales-Hasek took first in the 800 in 2:01.03 in an exciting finish with Sequoia junior Rowan Henige, who took second place in 2:01.08; Sequoia senior Ethan Bae took first in the 1600 in 4:25.71; and San Mateo sophomore Jae Ik Song took first in the 3200 in 9:51.95, a new PR.
In the 110 hurdles, San Mateo junior Evan Rose took the title in 15.92, a new PR; and in the 300 hurdles, Jefferson junior Brendan McKittrick took first in a PR of 42.83; in the 4x100 relay, Andrabadu, Hua, Tripp McCann and Trajan King won it in 43.62; and in the 4x800 relay, Carlmont’s Ian Wong, Sean Conley, Landon Schaefer and Frederick Sutton won the title in 8:22.77.
In the field events, M-A senior Sherrod Smith took the title in the long jump in 21-10.50; in the high jump, San Mateo sophomore Luka Sebisanovic won the tiebreaker with a championship jump of 6-00, topping Hillsdale junior Tomi Adenekan’s second-place jump of 6-00; in the triple jump, Hillsdale senior Brayden Weaver won the title with a PR of 42-10.75; and in the shot put, Carlmont senior Richard La Grill earned the title with a top thorw of 49-11.75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.