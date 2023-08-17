There has been a trend developing over the last couple of years, especially in regard to the San Francisco 49ers, of media members tracking stats during practice — most notably the passing numbers of the quarterbacks.
Every day on Twitter, there are multiple media members tracking the completion and incompletion rates of the 49ers’ four quarterbacks on the roster. On top of that is the tracking of snaps with the first-, second-, or third-team players.
Last week, the big “news” coming out of 49ers training camp was the team releasing an “unofficial” depth chart, on which Brock Purdy, who helped guide the 49ers into the playoffs and the NFC title game last year, was listed as the starter.
And given that Purdy didn’t appear in the preseason opener, all signs point to Purdy starting in Week 1.
The backup? Well, that will be parsed for the next several weeks because the team used the word “or” — as in, the No. 2 quarterback is Trey Lance OR Matt Darnold. Football heads will now undoubtedly read whatever they want into that.
And after Lance played the first half and Darnold the second in the 49ers’ 34-7 preseason-opening loss to the Raiders, the two will flip-flop for Saturday’s game against Denver in Santa Clara.
When did tracking throwing stats in practice or breaking down an unofficial roster become a thing? There must be other stories coming out training camp, no? The quarterback story is such low-hanging fruit and yet nearly every story that comes across the Associated Press wire feed about the 49ers in about the quarterback. For the last several years, nearly every AP non-game story was about Jimmy Garoppolo. Now, the 49ers quarterback situation, in general, is the focal point.
It’s like comparing stats from a 7-on-7 high school throwing camp. Even the most ground-heavy high school program participates in these sessions during the summer, knowing that that team may not throw as many passes in a season as they would in a 7-on-7 tournament.
You know why media members have been charting the numbers of Purdy, Lance, Darnold and fourth-string guy Brandon Allen? It’s because the 49ers, as has been the case since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach, still have major questions at the QB position.
What was Tom Brady’s completion percentage in practice? Aaron Rodgers? Patrick Mahomes? We don’t hear about those numbers for one reason — it doesn’t matter. Those guys are (and in the case of Brady, were) unquestioned starting quarterbacks for their teams. Doesn’t matter if Mahomes goes 0-for-practice, he’ll be under center to start the game Sunday.
When a team does not have an established, no-question starter, this is the kind of scrutiny the players, and the coaching staff, will get. Purdy has eight games and change under his belt. Lance, for whom the team traded a bushel of first-round drafts, hasn’t played even that many games as he enters his third season with the team. Darnold has the most experience, but other than a breakout game for USC in the 2017 Rose Bowl, has not shown a lot in stints with the New York Jets or Carolina Panthers.
No wonder questions still swirl around the position.
***
Nueva School’s James Lee will get a shot at an amateur golf title, while Serra graduate Willy Walsh will head off to Pepperdine after his run in the USGA Amateur came to close in the round of 64.
Lee, who will begin his junior year at Nueva, finds himself in second place at 3-under, one shot off the lead, after three rounds at the Canadian Junior Amateur at North Bay Golf & Country Club in North Bay, Ontario, Canada.
Lee opened play with a round of 1-over 73 on a roller-coaster day with four birdies, three bogeys and double-bogey.
He got right in rounds 2 and 3, with a combined 4-under to vault into contention. In the second round, Lee steadied himself with four birdies and two bogeys. He added four more birdies in round 3 Wednesday, with only a double-bogey on 13 to mar his round.
Lee will go off in the final group Thursday at 7 a.m. PDT.
Walsh was playing in the 123rd annual US Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club in Parker, Colorado and got off to a decent start. He qualified for the match-play portion of the tournament after finishing in a tie for 26th in stroke play with a 36-hole total of 2-under — one of 12 players to card the same score.
That gave Walsh the No. 37 seed in the round-of-64, matched up against No. 28 seed David Ford, who was one of the dozen golfers tied at 2-under in stroke play.
Walsh quickly found himself playing catch up in match play against Ford, as he bogey the first three holes as Ford snatched a 3-up lead.
Walsh finally got into a rhythm, with pars at Nos. 4, 5 and 6, but Ford added two more birdies to go 5-up after six holes.
Walsh won only one hole, No. 10, where he par was good enough. But Ford birdied Nos. 11 and 13 to beat Walsh 6 and 5.
