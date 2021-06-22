The District 52 Majors Superbowl baseball tournament featured some good, old-fashioned offense this year.
The three-day 12-and-under Little League tournament at the Belmont Sports Complex started Saturday and, through the first six games, not one home run had been hit. Then in Monday’s championship game at Marina Field, Belmont-Redwood Shores slugger Thomas Porter stepped up in the second inning and brought the tourney up to speed with some modern-age thunder.
Porter drilled a solo home run down the line in left field to power Belmont-RWS to an 11-3 victory over Pacifica American in the Majors Superbowl championship game. Porter was 2 for 3 on the night and was matched by teammates Connor Chow and Giancarlo Enferadi with two-hit performances.
“I’m happy to play with all my friends and just win it all,” Porter said.
In advancing to the championship game, Belmont-RWS outscored its first two opponents by a combined score of 31-0. The pitching staff — featuring starting pitcher Reilly Sutton and closer Ava Adams — combined for a 0.67 ERA throughout the tournament.
“They threw strikes,” Belmont-RWS manager David Elliott said. “The kids played defense because of that, because we were throwing strikes, and everybody 1 through 12 had the attitude that we were going to hit.”
Pacifica got on the board the board early, snapping Belmont’s streak of scoreless innings at 12. Nick Lafon got the two-out rally started with a double to center. Cleanup hitter Avery Redmond followed with an RBI single to center, giving Pacifica a 1-0 lead.
Lafon was 2 for 2 in the game. Redmond also had two hits.
“We were pretty happy about that first run,” Lafon said.
But Belmont, like it has done through the entire tournament, came out swinging. With one out, Jamison Elliott and Chow set the table with back-to-back singles. Garrett Andrews added to the hit parade with an RBI single to tie it. Then Manvir Narang produced a sacrifice fly to right field to score Chow with the go-ahead run.
In the third, Porter added to the lead with his booming solo homer down the left-field line. His shot was right to the scouting report. In the regular season, Porter hit four home runs for the Belmont-RWS Cardinals. Two of them were right down the line at Marina Field as well.
Even though he connected with the low fastball, Porter said he thought off the bat it was going to go foul.
“For a second I did,” Porter said. “I just watched it and hoped it went over.”
It sure did, and all his teammates met him at home run to celebrate.
Pacifica knows a little something about celebrations as well. In Saturday’s tourney opener, the green-and-gold rallied for 5-4 walk-off win in extra innings. Holden Najar was the hero, lining a single to right to score Redmond with the game winning run.
Najar got mauled by his teammates in the postgame celebration.
“We were all over him,” Lafon said.
Therein is the magic of Little League season. The Superbowl tournaments — the 10U Minors tournament concludes Tuesday at Sea Cloud Park — are a primer for the District 52 Little League All-Star tournaments. Superbowl rosters are composed of the next tier of players who are not selected to the All-Star squads. But they tend to celebrate the big Superbowl moments just the same.
“It’s an amazing, majestic feeling for these kids,” Pacifica manager Ryall Moore said. “They’ve never played in this environment before, and when they do something like that, they’re going to remember it the rest of their lives.”
There were few dramatics Monday, however.
In the fourth inning, Belmont broke it open, sending 10 batters to the plate to rally fox six runs.
Narang led off the inning with a walk and Giancarlo Enferadi followed with a single. With one out, Sutton reached on a throwing error, allowing Narang to score. Then came the two-out fireworks as Jayden Young singled home two runs, Zach Freiermuth singled, and Simon Shapiro singled home Freiermuth. Then Ava Allen roped an RBI double to right-center to stake Belmont-RWS to a 9-1 lead.
Pacifica got two runs back in the fifth. Lafon and Redmond led off with back-to-back singles, and a one-out single by Ryall Moore loaded the bases.
Najar then picked up an RBI when he hit a grounder to first base, but a wild play ensued when Belmont-RWS attempted to double up the runner at second. Allen, the shortstop, initially dropped the ball, but when the base runner attempted to advance she quickly picked up the ball and tagged him out.
Both runners scored on the play to make it 9-3, but some argument from the Pacifica dugout, resulting in coach Joe Dekker being ejected.
Belmont-RWS Shores closed out its scoring in the fifth. Chow led off with a booming double off the wall in left. Andrews followed with a single and Enferadi drove home Chow with a single. Porter then singled on the infield and, one the play, Enferadi scored on a throwing error.
Monday’s starting pitcher Reilly Sutton opened the tournament Saturday with three shutout innings and bounced back Monday to up his tournament record to 2-0 with five innings of work.
Adams closed out the game, allowing one hit but striking out the final batter she faced. Through two innings of work in the tournament, she totaled four strikeouts after striking out the side to finish off Saturday’s opener.
“She is something,” Elliott said. “She is a fantastic player. I’ll tell you what, I love her because she plays super hard. Every time she’s just super ready and she’s just got a great attitude. She just loves the game.”
The Pacifica American roster rounded out with Ryder Doleschel, Jake Dekker, William Gatley, Brady Fitzpatrick, Joseph Roach, Jack McNichol, Nathan Evans, Lucas Christensen and Josh Reeder.
Belmont-RWS rounded out with Caden Stinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.