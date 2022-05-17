Aragon senior Isaiah Lott had a pretty good indicator early in his career that golf might be the sport for him.
While playing his first year of organized golf with the Dons as a freshman in 2019, he started golfing recreationally, and quickly achieved an impressive feat, sinking two holes-in-one within four days of each other.
“You can’t go back after that,” Lott said.
Lott kept at it and has blossomed into a solid golfer. Now, he is winding down his varsity career in style as one of two Dons bound for the Central Coast Section boys’ golf championships, with the finals teeing off Tuesday morning at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey.
The senior is one of two Aragon golfers to qualify for the CCS championships. The other is junior Sam Higaki, who shot a 1-over 72 in last week’s qualifier. Lott shot a 4-over 75 at Laguna Seca, riding two mid-round birdies — one on the par-4 11th then again on the par-5 13th — to set himself up nicely for a qualifying score.
“This is the first time Aragon has sent two individuals in lieu of a full team to CCS in the 20-plus years I’ve been coaching,” Aragon head coach Guy Oling said. “So, it is a magic feat for us to do that.”
Oling said he wasn’t surprised Lott advances to the CCS finals. On paper, however, if one were to guess two Aragon golfers to make the cut, it would have been Higaki and sophomore Lequan Wang, the team’s two top scorers throughout the 2022 Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division championship season.
In a shocker, however, Wang scuffled through the qualifying round and missed the cut.
“I was definitely shooting to continue to make it because, of course, it’s my last year and I want to see how far I can go,” Lott said. “It was surprising to see [Lequan] not go … so not exactly what I was expecting. But (for me) it was what we always hope for.”
Only three golfers from San Mateo County public schools will play for the CCS championship, with Hillsdale’s Alejandro Formosa also advancing individually. Serra, led by senior William Walsh; Menlo School, led by sophomore Eric Yun; and Crystal Springs, led by sophomore Edan Cui, will field their entire rosters, having qualified in the team element. Sacred Heart Prep senior Thomas Molumphy will also compete individually.
For Aragon, the CCS run is a culmination of a youth movement that began two years ago when Higaki appeared on campus. Lott, a year older, credits Higaki and Wang with setting in motion the program’s recent run of success.
“We’ve had a lot of help with Sam and Lequan kind of guiding us through,” Lott said. “They’ve been a big part of me lowering my scores … just a lot of help with general course management and my technical know-how.”
The depth has served Aragon well. Aragon has dominated the PAL Bay Division over the past three seasons, with the team’s only dual-match loss during that time coming in the 2022 regular-season finale against Burlingame. Prior to that loss, the Dons won 31 straight dual matches dating back to 2020.
Every player in Aragon’s lineup was a steady contributor this season, with each of the six regulars playing as the team’s No. 1 seed at some point. Lott played three matches as the Dons’ No. 1. Not bad for someone who only took up the sport when he arrived on campus as a freshman, but quickly took a liking to the sport after playing a non-league tournament in Hollister on a 110-degree day in 2019.
“At that point I felt pretty confident I wanted to stick with it,” Lott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.