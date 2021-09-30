Here we are in the fourth season since Summit Shasta volleyball joined the Private School Athletic League. And in that time, the Black Bears have amassed an impressive 36-3 league record.
Despite this mighty performance, Summit Shasta has yet to win a PSAL championship outright. The small Daly City charter school volleyball program has posted season records of 9-1, 13-1 and 9-1, respectively, and owns three co-championships for its efforts.
“For the past years that I’ve been on the team, and I know the years before that, we’ve always had our PSAL co-champ banner,” senior outside hitter Kristen Huddleston said. “But hopefully this year it will say: ‘Champions.’”
Summit Shasta’s fate is now in its own hands. With a landslide sweep Wednesday night at Pacific Bay Christian, the Black Bears (5-0 PSAL Bay, 15-2 overall) remain undefeated in PSAL Bay Division play, with each of the other five teams in the league having at least two losses apiece on their records.
Two years removed from reaching the second round of the Central Coast Section Division V playoffs — the best finish ever for the relatively new program — this season’s fast start has got the Black Bears thinking big.
“For us, we just want to compete in our league to prepare us for CCS and state,” head coach Gilbert Gilberstadt said. “That’s what we’re looking for.”
Now the task for Summit Shasta is to stay sharp. And this proves difficult in a match such as Wednesday’s 25-6, 25-7, 25-12 landslide.
But even with the Black Bears seemingly on cruise control, when they were met with their first contentious rally, early in the second set, Huddleston and company seemed to flip a switch and welcome the pushback.
Pacific Bay (1-4, 8-5) threw everything it had at Summit Shasta during the rally, including an impressive kick save by senior Amanda Diaz to keep the point alive. But Summit Shasta middle blocker Sophia Lim at long last capped the rally with a long blast that nestled inside the back line. And for the Black Bears, the quick celebration seemed a sigh of relief — not because they were in peril of losing point but because they were excited for the chance to showcase their chops.
“Honestly, it’s just so much fun getting to rally, because that’s what we’re here for, we’re here to play,” Huddleston said. “And some of the schools we’ve been playing it’s like one ball over and it’s dead. But having rallies like that is really what we’re here for.”
Huddleston has been a force all season and continued her versatile looks as a terminator Wednesday. The left-handed swinging senior moved around the court with ease, working off the left pin, the right pin, and supremely from the back row to rack up a match-high 14 kills.
“She has improved,” Gilberstadt said. “She has been working as a leader for the team. She understands basically the chemistry — working together, teamwork. … When she’s on the court they feel positive, they feel confident, pretty much no stopping us.”
Huddleston was far from a one-woman show, though. In the opening set, four different players scored kills, and five different players scored aces for the Black Bears. The impressive 6-2 offense is helmed by junior setter Chloe Young and sophomore Sofia Dilig, both getting their first dose of regular playing time at the varsity level this season.
“I’m pretty confident that everyone on our team can get a kill, even the liberos and [defensive specialists],” Young said. “So, I just set anyone I like to and they’ll most likely get a kill.”
Summit Shasta has even worked its lone freshman into the hitting rotation as Natalie Huang produced three kills. All were loud swings and even louder celebrations from her teammates.
“I think she’s doing a really good job because it’s her first year and she’s the only freshman on the team, too,” Young said.
It’s a refreshing return to the court for the PSAL, as the league did not field any volleyball in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Black Bears’ three key 2021 graduates — Sydnie Fong, Chloe Directo and Elizabeth Huynh — were anticipated to be the trio to claim that elusive first outright PSAL banner. The trio, however, never saw the court as seniors.
“It was honestly really sad,” Huddleston said, “because a lot of my friends were seniors last year. And it was really sad. They didn’t get to have a senior night or anything. … And I knew we were going to be a really strong team last year as well.”
So, yes, Summit Shasta is a team on a mission. And a big theme of the mission is to become the first team in program history to reach the state playoff tournament.
“That’s our main goal,” Gilberstadt said. “But at the same time, we go little steps. So, we have to get some foundation.”
