The Black Bears won their first-ever CCS boys' basketball championship with a 68-63 win over the Panthers in Los Altos Hills Saturday afternoon.
Summit Shasta (12-2) opened with a 23-point first quarter and closed with a 21-point fourth quarter.
“We got off to a really good start in the first quarter,” said Summit head coach Jorge Chevez as the Black Bears opened a 23-10 lead after the first eight minutes.
Josh Bubakar had a huge game for Summit Shasta, pouring in 27 points, going for 11 points in the opening period. Brian Bodestyne added 11 points for the Black Bears, while Tyler Caramanica chipped in 10.
Pinewood (7-9) was led by Gabe Santos, who scored 15 points. Kiki Bailey added 14, Mateo Garcia and Logan Thompson each scored 11, and Aidan Mahnn finished with 10.
