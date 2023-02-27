SANTA CLARA — It was a Summit Shasta party at the Central Coast Section finals.
The little charter school from Daly City had quite a turnout. The 11 a.m. start time for the CCS Division V girls’ basketball finals didn’t stop the Black Bears’ epic fan section, including most of the Summit boys’ basketball team, to fill a full section at Santa Clara High School.
On the court, however, No. 1-seed Summit Shasta (21-2) was all business, playing a near perfect game to capture the CCS Division V championship with a 64-39 win over No. 2 Priory. It marked the Black Bears’ second CCS championship game appearance in the last three years, and the program’s first-ever CCS title.
“You don’t want to throw out the word ‘perfect,’” Summit Shasta head coach Jerrod Nodar said. “When you put a game plan in, all you can do is hope they follow it, and I think they followed it really well for four whole quarters.”
The Black Bears have been boat racing opponents all season — outscoring teams by an average of 41.2 points per game — and it’s easy to see why. The offense flows so well, even with a rotating cast of depth pieces. Summit fielded 11 players Saturday, and seven of them recorded at least one of the team’s 14 assists.
“We play a lot of girls, which you don’t see very often,” Nodar said. “And we really pride ourselves on that because we like to play up and down. So, we kind of go eight or nine deep, and we just want to push the ball, we want to pressure teams, we want to force them to have to run with us.”
Most teams simply can’t keep up.
Sophomore Niesha Ramirez and junior Alexis Cornejo are Summit’s motor and set the tone well by balancing the court. Ramirez opened the game on fire, burying a 3-pointer on the Black Bears’ first possession, one of her four in the game. She totaled eight points and two assists in the first quarter and finished with 16 points. Cornejo anchored the defense early on, with two rebounds and two blocked shots in the opening period. She finished with a game-high 18 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Junior guard Caelan De Vera added 11 points and eight rebounds, while senior Kamille Cayas scored 11.
“[Ramirez and Cornejo] were two of our best players and the best players always step up in the biggest moments,” Nodar said. “And what you’ll see is when the best players step up, everyone kind of follows them.”
Summit did have to wrestle the momentum early.
Priory dominated the boards 41-32 throughout, with freshman Ugreat Daniels grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds. She totaled seven rebounds in the first quarter, including three on the offensive glass.
Freshman guard Jordyn Moss added an early offensive rebound to give the Panthers an early 6-5 advantage. They upped the lead to 8-6 on a sweet left-handed layup by Adelaide Chan.
But the Black Bears took over, finishing the opening quarter on an 11-point run, with transition buckets from Cayas and Cornejo, followed by a perimeter 3 by Cornejo. Summit extended the run to 13-0 into the second quarter on a bucket by Cathy Ceng.
Summit won a wild exchange with two minutes to go in the half. Priory’s Chan initiated the sequence with a steal at the Black Bears’ end of the court, but Cayas stole it right back for Summit, then kicked it over to Ceng, who found Ramirez in the paint for a fast layup to build the lead to 24-15.
The Black Bears took a 30-21 lead into halftime.
Then in the third quarter, the Black Bears did what they have done to so many Private School Athletic League opponents this year in dominating the balance of play. Summit shot at a mere 27.8% from the field in the third — below the team’s 38.9% mark overall — but still managed to take 18 shots in the quarter, with three made 3s. Priory totaled just five shots in the period.
After the Panthers scored the first points of the second half on a set play for Daniels to hit a cutting layup, Summit answered with a 12-1 run, with 3s from Cornejo and Cayas. After Priory converted its second field goal of the half with a 3-pointer from Chan, Ceng fired right back with a perimeter 3 to make it 43-27.
Summit kept up the intensity in the fourth, outscoring Priory 19-10 in the quarter, including a crafty fast-break bucket to show off the sharp assist game. Just after a Priory timeout, during which Nodar implored his team to sprint back on defense, Ramirez responded. The sophomore stripped the ball loose near the top of the key and pushed it up to Cornejo, who drew a defender and sent a dime back to Ramirez for the transition layup.
Priory has now reached the CCS finals seven of the last eight years. Saturday’s loss to Summit Shasta breaks the Panthers’ six-game winning streak in Division V finals appearances.
