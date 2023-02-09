There was plenty to celebrate Monday night at Summit Shasta.
The small Daly City charter school has made a big splash in Division V athletics in recent years, culminating in the boys’ basketball team wrapping up their fourth straight Private School Athletic League championship Monday on Senior Night.
The girls’ basketball team had already clinched the PSAL North Division title the week previous. And the boys’ team did more than took care of business Monday, getting a bit carried away in the first quarter of a 90-18 win over visiting Pacific Bay Christian, outscoring its opponent 30-0 over the opening eight minutes.
“Senior Night,” Summit Shasta head coach Jorge Chevez said. “It was like the most energy we’ve felt here in a while against a league opponent. We played out of our minds in the first quarter, to be honest with you.”
The Black Bears (13-0 PSAL North, 22-2 overall) have now won 38 straight league games dating back to 2019-20, including Tuesday’s regular-season finale, a 87-48 victory at Nueva School.
“Monday night after that win, we celebrated in the classroom after,” Chevez said. “Gave those guys big congratulations. The kids were excited. Any time you win a league is signs of a good year. Monday night was special. But we told them let’s not stop there. Let’s go for a perfect season the next night at Nueva.”
Summit Shasta is still riding the wave of the program’s first Central Coast Section Division V boys’ basketball championship in 2021. Five players from that squad are still on roster, including senior starters Owen Soy, Joshua Go and Darian Sabado.
Sabado scored a game-high 17 points in Monday’s win. It has been a triumphant season health-wise for the shooting guard. For the past two years, he has been plagued by an ankle injury. This season, the senior known for his steady defense has played in every game.
“He’s just steady Eddie,” Chevez said. “He doesn’t say much but when he does speak, it resonates.”
The Black Bears are firing on all cylinders, especially since Soy returned five weeks into the season from a dislocated finger. The 5-9 guard had a big impact in his second game back, in one of Summit’s most critical wins of the year, a 79-75 non-league victory at Terra Nova. Soy scored 22 points against the Peninsula Athletic League opponent, and had an impact with his rebounding as well, Chevez said.
“We just missed his energy, and he was just all over the place that game,” Chevez said.
Sophomore point guard AJ Solanoy has been a key addition this year. A regular starter all season, he came off the bench in Monday’s win — with Chevez opting to start five seniors for Senior Night — and still poured in nine points.
Solanoy is the youngest of three basketball brothers. His oldest brother Lance graduated from Jefferson, and middle brother Myles is a senior at Jeff.
“You can tell that kid’s special,” Chevez said of the youngest Solanoy brother.
Solanoy is an example of the lottery system at Summit Shasta, one of 11 public charter schools in the Summit Public Schools network, that draws approximately 100 students a year, predominantly from the Jefferson Union High School District map.
The boys’ hoops team is one of the several varsity teams at Summit Shasta that has “just taken off” in recent years, said Chevez, who also serves at the school’s athletic director.
“It’s been a good ride to say the least,” Chevez said.
The Black Bears open play Monday in the PSAL tournament in a three-day, six-team format. The tourney opens Saturday with Summit Shasta receiving a first-round bye. The tournament concludes Tuesday, a day before the CCS postseason seeding meeting. All PSAL tournament games will be played at Pacific Bay Christian in Pacifica.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.