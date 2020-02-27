The Summit Prep boys’ soccer team had toiled away in relative obscurity this season, pummeling one opponent after another in the Private School Athletic League during an undefeated regular season.
Well, the Huskies will be in the spotlight now as they advanced to their first-ever Central Coast Section Division IV championship game following a come-from-behind 4-3 win over King City Wednesday afternoon at Half Moon Bay High School.
No. 1-seeded Summit (18-0-0) will take on No. 2 Del Mar (18-3-1) in the championship game Saturday at a time and place to be determined. Del Mar beat No. 3 North Salinas 3-1 to advance to the final.
Despite scoring the game’s first goal, Summit Prep surrendered the next two goals to No. 4 King City as the Mustangs took a 2-1 lead at halftime.
“It was our first [bit] of real adversity (this season),” said Summit Prep head coach Robert Arroyo Hernandez. “The boys dealt with it really well.”
The Huskies rallied by changing their approach. They got away from their tight possession game and turned to a more direct attack. When they got off a couple of crosses to the front of the goal a few minutes into the second half, Arroyo Hernandez knew they were on to something.
“I definitely thought (those two early second-half chances) boosted our energy,” Arroyo Hernandez “Those two chances were crucial for us.”
Pedro Ontiveros, who scored two goals for the fourth game in a row for Summit Prep to give him 31 on the season, said the team was a little nervous at halftime.
“At first, it was like, ‘What are we going to do?,’” Ontiveros said. “But we talked to each other and hyped each other up.”
Summit Prep picked up the tying goal a little more than 10 minutes into the second half when Bryant Tovart’s shot at the top of the penalty box was handled by a King City defender.
As the Huskies appealed for the hand ball, the center referee looked to his assistant on the right sideline, who had kept his flag down, before pointing to the spot and awarding the Huskies the penalty kick. Juan Bedolla stepped up for Summit Prep and buried a shot high into the right side of the net to tie the game at 2-all.
It was the first of three second-half goals for the Huskies.
They kept up the attack, getting off a couple more crosses before taking the lead for good in 56th minute. Tovart stepped up to take a free kick from 40 yards, sending it to the middle of the Mustangs’ penalty box. Pedro Ontiveros and a King City defender both went up to try and head the ball, with Ontiveros nudging it into the far right corner for the 3-2 advantage.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs were struggling to get much going offensively. Having already scored once following a scramble in front of the net, King City was looking for another opportunity goal when, on a corner kick, the ball pinballed around in the penalty box before a foul was finally called on the Mustangs to alleviate the pressure in the 64th minute.
Less than five minutes later, Summit Prep appeared to have iced the game when Fabian Garfias stepped into a shot from 40 yards out, hitting it low and hard. The shot slipped through the goalkeeper’s hands for an improbable 4-2 lead with about 12 minutes left in regulation.
At that point, Arroyo Hernandez was looking to empty his bench but, when King City pulled a goal back in the 77th minute and the referee subsequently indicated 10 minutes of extra time because of a couple of extra-long stoppages during the half, the bench plan went out the window.
Ultimately, the Huskies had to weather 13 minutes of stoppage time before the referee blew his whistle to end the game and send the Huskies to the championship match Saturday at a time and place to be determined.
‘There is nothing else we can ask for,” Arroyo Hernandez said.
The Huskies’ second-half offensive fireworks were a far cry from the opening 40 minutes when they spent a bulk of their time playing with the ball at their feet. In his meeting with the team just before taking the field, Arroyo Hernandez told his team they would control the midfield.
That they did as Summit Prep stayed patient and disciplined as the Huskies willingly moved the ball around with a series of one-touch passes. Early on, the Huskies would string six, seven passes together before taking a shot down field.
“I told the boys, the first 5, 10 minutes were going to set the tone,” Arroyo Hernandez said.
And when they did take their shots, they proved dangerous. First, they tried to get Ricardo Alejandro involved on the left wing, where he chased down a couple balls and tried to swing crosses into the middle.
Then, they used Oliver Zamora on the right flank and midway through the first half, the attack paid off.
Zamora made a long run down the right sideline before cutting in on goal. His last touch was a little heavy, however, and the King City goalkeeper came off his line to deny Zamora.
But the goalie flubbed his clearance chance and Otiveros was there to pounce on the mistake. As the goalkeeper tried to recover, Ontiveros calmly slotted home his shot into an empty net to put the Huskies up 1-0 in the 20th minute.
King City, which slowly got itself back into the game, scored the equalizer 10 minutes before halftime when Alejandro Ibarra took a pass from Jorge Valencia, held off a challenge by the Summit Prep defender, turned and beat the Huskies goalkeeper Luis Rojas to the upper right corner of the net.
And the Mustangs weren’t done as they took a 2-1 lead just before halftime. Awarded a free kick 30 yards out, Francisco Zavala put a shot on frame that Rojas pushed off the crossbar.
A battle ensued inside the goal box, with the Huskies twice clearing the ball off the line. The ball eventually squirted out 25 from goal where Zavala hit a low hard shot back into the penalty box.
Rafael Valdez, who was stationed to the right of the goal, stuck out his heel, redirecting a shot into the back of the net to give the Mustangs a 2-1 halftime lead.
But it only set up the Huskies’ second-half flurry.
“Since our first practice, I didn’t think anyone can stop us but us,” Arroyo Hernandez said. “A lot of [that confidence] just has to do with the quality (of talent) on this team.”
