The summer is packed with activities for young athletes. Summer baseball and softball is in full swing, and if a youngster plays a sport at a different time of the year, rest assured there is a summer camp specializing in that sport.
But athletes aren’t the only that use summer camps to better their play. This weekend at Menlo-Atherton, the Silicon Valley Sports Officials Association is holding a basketball camp for prospective referees, those who will staff middle school, high school and club basketball games around the Bay Area.
The camp is the brainchild of Paul Clay, SVSOA president and head of the organization’s basketball officials, who put together the camp about a decade ago to fill what he saw was a need to recruit and retain officials.
It’s common knowledge that high school sports, in particular, are suffering from a dearth of referees, umpires and other sports officials for many reasons. In the basketball ranks, some officials retire, others move on to the college ranks, and other simply flush out.
Clay hopes the camp can alleviate the fears of being on the basketball court in a position of authority. The camp is used to introduce new officials to the game, help them learn the mechanics of being a basketball official and giving constant, positive feedback to get them up to speed for the upcoming basketball season.
Clay said he started the camp to take away any excuses people might have not to attend. Previously, officials would have to travel around the Bay Area, or even the state, to get referee training.
“There were no camps around here,” said Clay, who has been officiating on the Peninsula for more than 20 years. “The whole premise (of having the camp) was to knock out the excuses (for not going to a training camp).”
The ninth SVSOA camp started Friday and will run through the weekend, in conjunction with the Menlo-Atherton summer tournament, which features 14 varsity teams, 12 junior varsity teams and 64 games Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Games begin Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and run until 7 p.m. Sunday, games begin at 9:15 a.m. with the final game scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
That’s 64 chances for new officials to get some real practice under their belts ahead of the season.
M-A head coach Mike Molieri said Clay approached him about hosting a tournament that would serve as a referee training ground. Molieri was all for it.
“I’m in education and it’s a struggle with (retaining) teachers and it’s the same for officials,” Molieri said. “We need to make sure we’re nurturing [new officials].”
Molieri said the teams participating know that the games will be used as training aids for the officials. To that end, Molieri said each team will play five games. There is no tournament bracket and no champion will be crowned.
“If that happens, it becomes more competitive,” Molieri said, which would them ramp up the pressure on officials.
But the camp is not strictly for newbies. Many of the established referees with the SVSOA organization attend the camp as well. Not only do they get to refresh their chops, they are then grouped with less experienced officials and serve as mentors.
Each group is then overseen by a senior official, who will serve as an evaluator for the group.
Noel Shen is one of those veteran officials who is helping out with the camp. Shen started refereeing in the mid 1990s.
“The biggest thing is, you have to have the passion (for the game and for officiating),” Shen said. “This camp is good in two aspects: one, you get people recruiting and as a veteran staff, you get to teach.”
Following a pre-tournament meeting, the gathered officials prepared to referee one of 11 games scheduled for Friday. In pairs and trios, officials, like the players, subbed in and out as the evaluator of the group would pull someone aside to give them tips and pointers.
With two games going on in the two gyms, there was a lot of down time for many of the officials. But it gave them a chance to watch their colleagues in action.
That’s one of the best ways to get better, longtime official Scott Calvin said, who works for officials’ associations in the South Bay and serves as an assistant assignor for the CIF tournaments.
“We try to encourage them to watch other officials,” Calvin said. “Watching games in paramount.”
Chris Hammond, who is joining SVSOA for the first time but has spent a couple years officiating rec league ball in Millbrae, said he has learned a lot watching the game. A former softball coach at Mills as well as longtime youth basketball coach, Hammond said he has been watching the game with a different eye, now that he isn’t on the sideline and is on the court.
“I still love the game. I saw the need for officials and it’s a way for me to give back,” Hammond said. “I’m learning about the game in a new way. The association helps out in a big way. What they’re helping me to do is be a better official. Having also been a coach, this gives me a perspective I hadn’t had before.”
This three-day camp is not the end of the training, either. As the season gets closer, Clay said officials will meet once a week for about two months to continue their training. Maybe if fans and parents knew how much work these men and women put into being a competent official, maybe their actions wouldn’t drive so many away.
“They don’t understand the amount of work that goes into getting out there,” said Aaron Locks, who helps run the camp with Clay.
“This is a learning environment,” Clay said of the camp. “Parents don’t understand we go through this training.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.