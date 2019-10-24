No matter which newfangled football offense comes down the road, no matter how spread an offense gets, no matter how many receivers you have running patterns, there is no more tried and true way to win football games than one thing: Run. The. Football. The team that runs for more yards, more often than not, comes out on the winning end.
That’s how Terra Nova beat Burlingame 29-25 last Friday. The Panthers had running back Lucas Meredith rush for 199 yards on 24 carries, scoring four times. The Tigers countered with a record-setting performance from senior Jalen Camp, who finished with a school-record 319 yards rushing on 26 carries with two touchdowns.
“[The Terra Nova] O-line did a great job. [Camp] was on another level Friday night. He was running through tackles, running around people. He had an amazing game,” said Burlingame head coach John Philipopoulos. “He broke a lot of tackles. We had a lot of contact at the line of scrimmage, behind the line of scrimmage. … He’s a big body and they have big bodies pushing guys in front of him.
“I was thinking, ‘Can someone tackle this [guy]?’”
Half Moon Bay junior Tristan Hofmann joined Camp in the 300-yard club last week with a record-breaking performance of his own with a 29-carry, 263-yard, six-touchdown night in a 54-14 win over Menlo School.
On any night, Hofmann’s HMB teammate, Connor Quosig might be getting all the accolades as he averaged 13.4 yards a carry, rushing for 134 on 10 carries.
How crazy was last week’s rushing performances? Hillsdale’s Nate Iskander, who rushed for 222 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries, was relegated to a short mention in the Daily Journal’s weekly Honor Roll.
There were three players who eclipsed the 100-yard mark during San Mateo’s 27-21 overtime win over Carlmont. In the end, the Bearcats’ pair of century-plus runners beat Carlmont’s high.
The Bearcats were led by quarterback Luke Bergstrom, who finished with 113 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. He was aided by an even 100 yards on 19 more carries from Lucas Castillo.
Dane Fifita kept the Scots in the game, running for 127 yard and two scores on 15 carries.
And for all the attention the Menlo-Atherton quarterbacks and receivers have garnered this season, it was sophomore running back Thomas Taufui who set the tone with 127 yards rushing and a score on 17 carries in the Bears’ 26-20 win over Sacred Heart Prep.
Jefferson might have been the most efficient team of the week, though. As a team, the Grizzlies rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns — on just 17 carries. They averaged 18 yards a carry and scored on nearly a quarter of them in a 41-0 win over South City.
Seuma Peleseuma was the only Jefferson player to reach 100 yards. He hit the century mark on the head — on just three carries. He scored on two of them with touchdown runs of 58 and 35 yards.
And the best average of the weekend? Has to be Jefferson’s 4-11 running back Daniel Abesames-Hammer, who had one carry for a 38-yard touchdown. Jefferson head coach Sergio Portela Jr. said in a text Abesames-Hammer had two other scoring runs called back because of penalties.
“Run the football and stop the run. Those principles are still in play,” Philipopoulos said. “You control the clock. Play good defense. … That formula has held true for a long time.”
***
King’s Academy, the one team expected to put up a strong rushing performance, actually had its lowest ground output of the season last week. The Knights had rushed for more than 200 yards in four straight games, with their lowest output being 166 yards in a season-opening, 42-7 win over Christopher-Gilroy.
Friday, King’s Academy rushed for 95 yards on just 14 carries — as team.
And the Knights beat Aragon 44-0.
Conversely, King’s Academy had its best passing night of the season, with junior quarterback Antonio Gonzalez completing 13 of 16 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns against the Dons.
It’s the second-best performance of his career. Last season, he threw for 289 in a 55-19 win over Jefferson, completing 9 of 10 passes.
***
Notre Dame-Belmont announced the hiring of Adam Currier as the school’s new head track and field coach.
Currier has been teacher at the school for the last seven years and has been an assistant for both the track and cross country teams beginning in 2014 and 2017, respectively.
Prior to NDB, Currier was an assistant coach for the Mercy-Burlingame track and cross country teams from 2005 to 2011.
Currier is a 2000 graduate of San Mateo High School, where he was a runner and soccer player. He graduated from USC in 2004 with a degree in English literature and sociology. He also holds a master’s degree in teaching. He has been coaching at the high school level since 2005.
“Adam brings with him a strong background in track and field having competed and coached at the high school level for many years,” said Jason Levine, NDB athletic director.
