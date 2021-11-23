In the world of Northern California girls’ tennis, it was just Harker’s year. However, you wouldn’t know it by the glow of Menlo head coach Bill Shine following Saturday’s regional championship finals.
When Harker and Menlo met for the fourth time this season at the Northern California Girls’ Regional Tennis Championships at the Broadstone Sports Club in Folsom, Harker claimed the title with a 5-2 victory over the Lady Knights.
During the regular season, Harker waltzed past Menlo twice in West Bay Athletic League play. Then in the Central Coast Section championships Nov. 13 — a week prior to the state finals — Harker coasted to a 6-1 win to claim its second straight CCS title.
“It was a very good top-heavy singles Harker team,” Shine said. “Their top three singles are just incredible. But I was just so impressed with the Menlo girls, having pretty much lost to them three straight times this season pretty badly … and for them to just keep believing and keep the grit, it was much more (belief and grit) than I probably had.”
It was Harker that picked up the mantle as the class of the WBAL last season. During the abbreviated 2020-21 spring schedule, Harker defeated Menlo to end the Knights’ state-record run of 266 consecutive victories in league play, a streak that dated back to 1993.
With close outcomes at No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles in Folsom, though, the result in the Nor Cal finals could have swung in Menlo’s direction, Shine said.
Menlo No. 4 single Charlotte Yao fell to Sara Wan 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7), after Yao twice pushed the battle to match point. Yao was leading 5-4 and again at 6-5 in the third set before falling in a tiebreaker.
“That was a heartbreaker,” Shine said.
In the No. 2 doubles match, Harker’s Anushka Mehrotra and Audrey Feng defeated Menlo’s Brynn Brady and Charlotte Makoni 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8). Brady and Makoni had led 4-1 in the second set.
“If that thing goes to a third set, who knows?” Shine said. “With a little luck, we could have pulled it off and won 4-3.”
Menlo advanced to the finals after victories in the quarterfinals and semifinals, both played last Friday in Folsom. The Knights utilized a retooled lineup and opened with a 6-1 win over Chico. Then in Friday’s semifinals, Shine went to the same lineup he’d use in Saturday’s finals for a 7-0 win over Amador Valley.
“I went strong against [Amador Valley] because I knew how strong the were,” Shine said. “We had a tough match, which I love, because it got us ready for the Harker match.”
In the finals, No. 2 single Andra Braicu earned Menlo’s first win of the day, a 6-4, 6-4 result against Harker’s Sophie Hernandez. Braicu, a freshman, had lost to Hernandez at the CCS finals the week prior.
“Then she gets up there and beats her in straight sets … it was unbelievable,” Shine said.
Menlo’s No. 3 doubles Alex Viret and Izzy Klugman scored a 6-2, 6-4 win over Anishka Raina and Charlize Wang.
But Harker rode its strength at No. 1s to victory. Harker No. 1 single Natasha Rajaram defeated Tricia Zhang 6-3, 6-4; Harker’s No. 1 doubles Rachel Hernandez and Olivia Guo defeated Natalie Westermann and CC Golub 6-4, 6-3; and Harker No. 3 single Emily Novikov defeated Sofia Labatt 6-0, 6-1.
Menlo entered the season as the reigning Nor Cal champs, having won the title in 2019. There was no Nor Cal tournament in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Knights last won Nor Cal titles going back-to-back in 2014 and ’15.
According to Shine, however, this season’s Nor Cal runner-up campaign was just as fun.
“It was so fun,” Shine said. “We lost but I felt like we won.”
