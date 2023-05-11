San Mateo County has always had at least a couple of elite high school golfers, mostly from private schools, perform well at the boys’ Central Coast Section golf championship tournament over the last couple of decades.
Other than Woodside’s Erik Anderson winning the individual title in 2002, CCS championships have been dominated by players from private schools.
Menlo’s Patrick Grimes won titles in 2008 and 2010. Another Menlo standout, Andrew Buchanan, won in 2012, while Serra’s Isaiah Salinda was victorious in 2013.
What has been lacking, however, has been the depth of county players going deep in CCS. That has changed in 2023. A baker’s dozen of players from the Peninsula qualified out of one of two “regional” rounds Tuesday and into next Tuesday’s CCS championship round at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey.
In addition to the six-member Crystal team, that is the defending CCS team champ, six other county golfers advanced to the final — including a pair from the Peninsula Athletic League and two from Serra.
“The quality of golf has gotten so much better in the last five, six years,” said Jimmy Ikeda, San Mateo High School golf coach for the last 15 years.
And he wasn’t just referring to San Mateo County golfers. He’s seen the level rise throughout CCS. He said the Stevenson golf team had a scoring differential of 2.4.
As long as I’ve been covering high school golf, I still don’t understand what the scoring differential. Ikeda then put it in layman’s terms.
“That means five of their six scores are basically par.”
That I understand. That is some phenomenal golf. The increased talent level is further enhanced by the two golfers who had the top scores during Tuesday’s two qualifying rounds and Laguna Seca.
In the morning qualifying session, Salinas’ Jack Jarvis posted a blistering 4-under 67 on the par-71 course. One of six golfers in the round to shoot par or better.
In the afternoon, Crystal had three of the top-four finishers, led by KC Magali’s 2-under 69. Philip Hu posted an even-par 71 and Edan Cui, who finished third in CCS and second in the state championship tournament last year, finished fourth in his qualifying round.
OK. The Crystal guys have proven they are a special bunch. But Sequoia’s Alejandro Formosa is proving to be an elite golfer as well. He shot a 2-over 73 to finish 14th and qualify for the CCS final for the second year a row.
He’ll be joined by PAL champion Sam Higaki, who was the last individual qualifier in the morning round with his 4-over 75.
Ikeda said he has seen significant improvement within the PAL, especially. Years ago, the PAL tournament was a three-day affair, to give some of the lesser golfers in the league a chance to play another round. But as the talent has improved, the postseason has changed in the PAL. Now, a player has to shoot a qualifying score to play in the PAL tournament. And what was once a 120-player field over three days, is now the top 60 cut down to 24 over two days.
“We had a lot more golfers (back then), but they weren’t very good,” Ikeda said. “Now we have more kids playing better golf. In the past couple of years, we had a small group playing really elite golf. Now, it’s more.”
Serra’s William Walsh, the two-time WCAL player of the year and the second-place finisher in 2022, qualified for the championship round again following a round of 1-over 72. Teammate Trevor Moquin was a shot back with a 2-over 73.
Atherton saw both Menlo’s Eric Yun and Sacred Heart Prep’s Eduardo Tapper move into the championship round after carding 1-over 72s.
The lone county individual to make it out of the afternoon qualifying round was Nueva School’s James Lee, who had a 3-over 74.
Ikeda credits the rise in talent to a couple of things. One, he believes high school coaches are much more advanced in actually teaching golf to players, instead of just finding a teacher to handle the administrative work.
The other is the fact that not only are kids picking up the game earlier in life, they’re taking it more seriously earlier in the form of private coaches.
“The quality of (high school) coaches (has increased). You are seeing young coaches who are energetic and knowledgeable about the game,” Ikeda said. “Private coaches, I think that’s what is improving the talent. The kids are getting more advanced instruction.”
Ikeda also wondered aloud about the impact the COVID pandemic might have had on youth players. There was a time during lockdown when golf was the only game in town, so to speak. It was one of the few activities that people could participate in and golf courses around the country saw massive increases in the number of players and the frequency of play.
“Golf … It’s all about repetition,” Ikeda said.
And kids nowadays are getting plenty of reps.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
