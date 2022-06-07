The beauty of track and field meets is the fact it is the person who runs the fastest, jumps the farthest or throws the longest that ultimately decides who wins and who doesn’t.
In the end, the numbers don’t lie. Well, usually they don’t, but that’s a different story for a different time.
Crystal Springs Uplands School 800-meter runner Furious Clay qualified through to the 800 final at the CIF State Track & Field Championships May 28. The championship race did not go as planned, however, as Clay will officially go down as finishing 11th with a time of 2:06.96 in a 12-runner field — well off the winning time of 1:50.82.
Those are Clay’s numbers for the 2022 state meet. There is, however, a story behind the junior’s out-of-character result. Coming into the state final, Clay had proven, throughout the season, that he was one of the best 800 runners in the state. He set a new personal mark by capturing the West Bay Athletic League title with a time of 1:53.20. He eclipsed that time in the Central Coast Section final, running a 1:52.69 to finish third — the fourth-fastest time in the section this season.
That third-place finish qualified him for the state meet, just the second boys’ runner in program history to do so, after 400 runner Nick Marsano reached the state trials in 2018. Clay’s time of 1:54.02 in the preliminaries was good for 10th in a 12-runner championship race, making him the first Gentleman Gryphon to reach a state final race.
“I think he might have had a shot to get into the top 6, but it just wasn’t meant to be,” Crystal Springs coach Albert Caruana said.
Just before Clay entered the final turn of the last race of his junior year, however, he was impeded by Ryan Thomas of Torrey Pines. The Torrey Pines runners cut in front of Clay and clipped him, sending Clay sprawling.
According to Caruana, a runner impeded Clay’s progress with about 300 meters to go and gashed him in the shin with his spikes. Clay was knocked to the infield and that runner was disqualified for his actions. Clay got back on the track and finished as best he could.
“It’s the state final and there’s 10 guys in there, and he was just in a crowded part of the race, and with 300 (meters) to go, that’s when everybody starts to move, especially toward the back,” Caruana said.
The good news is that while that result ended his high school season, the final chapter of his story is not written. Clay will return for his senior season and will look to improve his time in 2023, which will provide a new time and a new story.
“It was just a super competitive race,” Caruana said. “It was disappointing. But he’s a junior. He had a great season. And I think all the experience will help him for next year.”
***
It wasn’t until I got to the high school level of soccer that I learned the finer points of, let’s call it, “creating space.”
A flick to the groin. Grabbing the shirt or shorts. A well-placed pivot foot. Maybe a drag of the feet over a defender as we tumble to the turf.
It’s a fine line between gamesmanship and fouling and a couple of Warriors’ players are taking it right to that line against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
Their performances were on display in Game 2 Sunday night as the king of gamesmanship, Draymond Green, was this close to getting booted from the game. After picking up an early technical foul in the first quarter, Green closed out on Boston’s Jaylen Brown, purposely knocking him to the ground and then dragging both feet and legs over the aggrieved Celtic late in the second quarter.
And when Brown took exception to Draymond draped over him, it was Green who played the “disrespect” card.
The officials could have very easily banged Green out of there with a second T or really put a hurting on the Warriors with a flagrant foul call. But cooler heads prevailed and Green stayed in the game.
But you’re telling me that a professional athlete, who contorts his body in all kinds of crazy positions, has no control over his flailing limbs? Please. Those are calculated moves, all designed to get in the head of an opponent. It was as calculated a move as when he kicked both Steven Adams and LeBron James in their groins during the 2016 playoffs.
And now Green has an acolyte in Jordan Poole, who pulled his best Draymond impersonation after getting knocked to the floor and getting tangled up with Derrick White. As White attempted top leap over Poole and run up court, Poole reached out and grabbed him, tripping him to the floor — which was also an embellishment.
Ultimately it was ruled Poole was simply “defending himself.” I mean, OK, sure. He’s trying to protect himself from being kicked or whatnot.
But I have no doubts he was trying to prevent White from giving the Celtics an odd-man rush, to use a hockey term.
I have no problem with either of these guys pulling these shenanigans. It’s part of professional sports: do anything (within reason) to gain an edge.
But at the same time, don’t be surprised if referees don’t believe Green’s and Poole’s protests of innocence.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
