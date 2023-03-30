Jeff Landucci, president of the Peninsula Baseball Umpires Association, said he can’t help but think of the “Saturday Evening Post” cover art that features an umpire holding his hand out to see how rainy it is.
Seems like a daily occurrence for Landucci, whose organization provides baseball officials for the Peninsula Athletic League. Already suffering from a lack of umpires, the constant rain and storms that have battered the Bay Area for the better part of four months adds another layer of concern for the longtime umpire.
“We’re doing our best,” Landucci said. “My head is barely above water, pardon the pun.”
The one saving grace when it comes to the high school baseball and softball seasons is that league play is just getting underway. While a number of non-league games have been postponed or outright canceled, the weather has not impacted league play in a big way — yet. But all it takes is a few rainouts to throw a major wrench into the works. Considering the PBUA is umpiring games Tuesday through Friday, there are not a lot of options available for rescheduled games.
“If there is a game canceled, [managers] want to try and make them up the next day. But I can only do them when I can do them and right now that’s Monday and Saturday,” Landucci said. “I tell these coaches, varsity league games will take precedent over everything. I have coaches calling asking to make up non-league games and I tell them, ‘Nope.’”
Such is the state of high school athletics on the Peninsula as constant and consistent deluges are impacting the one season during which a majority of the high school athletics are played outdoors. At this point, most athletes and coaches are simply hoping to get games in, even if it means skipping practice.
Tennis has been one of the sports most severely impacted because unlike many other sports, tennis simply can’t be played when the court is wet. When the schools in the San Mateo Union High School District return from spring break after this week, the PAL will have only two weeks remaining in the boys’ tennis schedule.
Menlo-Atherton has played only four matches thus far. The schedule calls for a 12-match season.
PAL director of tennis Bill Smith, who is also the Burlingame head coach, said the high winds and falling trees have been especially problematic for his program. So even if there were days between raindrops to have a practice, Smith has had to call off several for safety reasons.
“Rescheduling rained out matches makes for much difficulty,” Smith said. “These days it’s tough. The kids, they have a hard time with their schedules — academic, personal — and can’t handle four matches in a week.”
In a previous era, it would not be unheard of to hear of tennis team — or baseball, or softball team — moving into a school’s gym to get some work in.
But gym space in the spring is at just as much a premium as another time of the school year with badminton — and now boys’ volleyball — requiring the space.
“I have kids ask me, ‘Can we get in the gym and hit a ball or two?’” Smith said. “Well, no. I think badminton needs the court, and then there’s volleyball.
“I haven’t asked [to use] the gym in 20 years.”
The storms’ impact extends beyond just time on the field or court. Don Hahn has been part of the Aragon baseball program for the last 14, 15 years, by his estimate. This year, however, is his first as the Dons varsity manager after all those years as an assistant. He said the lack of time on the field hurts both physically and also team chemistrywise.
“The roles have changed with me being the head guy now,” Hahn said. “I’m sure I’m different in [the players’] eyes, and now we don’t see each other as much when it seems like you’re off two or three days (a week).”
As such, Hahn has tried to impress on his players that they need to somehow find a way to get their work in, especially the pitchers, who use the non-league portion of the schedule to get their arms in shape for league play.
“They have to throw and they have to hit and they just can’t,” Hahn said.
While artificial turf fields continue to rise on the Peninsula — Capuchino and Mills’ facilities have added fake grass, joining Half Moon Bay and Sacred Heart Prep baseball and Hillsdale softball — grass fields are still the predominant surface of baseball and softball fields and each has their own peccadilloes.
The Aragon outfield, for instance, becomes a swamp and because the grass has been inundated with water for the last several months, district facilities have been unable to get out there a mow the grass, which Hahn says is now about ankle high.
So even when it does stop raining, it still takes several days for Aragon’s field to dry out.
“The infield, we could probably get on there by Saturday,” Hahn said Wednesday. “But the outfield, that was wet before this last batch (of rain). It’s unplayable because it’s wet and long. It’s swampy and now it’s a safety issue.”
Most track and field teams don’t have as many problems with facilities because of all-weather tracks and artificial turf on stadium fields. But Hillsdale interim head coach Chris Lucey said the weather still keeps runners, jumpers and throwers at bay.
“What’s been fortunate for us is the rain hasn’t been on practice days, but it’s been happening on meet days. The storms hit on Tuesday and there have been a lot of Tuesday meets scheduled,” Lucey said. “The biggest issue for us has been the wind because of the potential danger with all the trees coming down.”
Lucey, however, prefers to look at the silver lining. He said he uses the weather as a chance to teach his athletes about dealing with and overcoming adversity.
“One coach put it pretty well — we can do conditioning … but we might not be able to practice the way we want to,” Lucey said. “Everything is a learning opportunity on how to learn to deal with adversity. … You try to set up as many learning opportunities as possible.”
