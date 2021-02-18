While some sports have slowly started to come back online, it’s coming down to crunch time for others, specifically football.
Say what you want about the sport at the high school level, the reason there is such a push to untether the return of sports from the colored safety tiers is because football is the only high school sport that has a mandatory two-week practice period before first contact with another team is allowed.
What adds to the urgency is the California Interscholastic Federation has set a deadline of April 17 to finish any high school football season for the 2020-21 school year. There was concern about extending football beyond April as the plan is to have a regular 2021 football season and wanted to give student-athletes enough time to be properly healthy for summer workouts.
The Golden State HS Football Coaches Committee, led by Serra head football coach Patrick Walsh, has compiled reams of data about the safety of practices and games of high school football, specifically, around the country. He and his group have presented their findings to various Sacramento decision makers over the last few weeks and it seems as if some movement is being made.
But will a decision be made in time?
Now state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, is joining the call for the return of youth sports. He is the parent of a high school football and water polo player and has seen the effects of a nearly yearlong lockdown.
Becker is now joining the growing voices calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift the restrictions on high school sports and sent a letter to the governor stating such. Last week, he supported teacher vaccinations to get schools back open to in-class learning.
“I happen to have a firsthand perspective. I don’t need a focus group. I can look down the hall (of my home to my kids’ rooms),” Becker said by phone Wednesday. “I’ve been watching the data from other states. I’ve seen the impact on my kids; the social, emotional impact.”
Becker realizes this is, ultimately, a public-health decision and any return to play would include safety protocol and would be carefully monitored. But data from other states show very low rates of infection and even lower rates of transmission among those student-athletes competing.
“None of us want to put children or their coaches at risk, but we can be nuanced enough to recognize that we are living in a new reality that will be with us for the better part of the rest of this year,” Becker said in a letter to Newsom.
“Now is the time if we’re going to make this happen,” Becker said Wednesday. “We’ve seen professional leagues do it. We’ve seen some colleges do it. We have to move with nuance. We can adjust (as necessary).
***
While the battle continues for the return of a majority of high school sports, there are a few that have resumed or will begin shortly. Menlo-Atherton and Half Moon Bay got out of the blocks with the first high school event in the county when the cross country teams raced on the M-A campus — the first cross country event on the Atherton campus in 30 years.
San Mateo and Mills had the honor of being the first pandemic-era golf match on the Peninsula when they teed off at Poplar Creek Tuesday. Burlingame and Aragon were slated to be the first golf teams to play a competitive round, but their match at Crystal Springs Golf Course Tuesday was postponed.
Swimming hits the pool Friday, while the girls’ tennis schedule will be served up starting Tuesday. As COVID-19 cases continue to drop, we can — hopefully — look forward to baseball, softball and girls’ lacrosse taking the field when the county moves into the red tier, which officials have estimated to be possible in as soon as next week.
I realize that many of these sports will not be “keeping score,” so to speak. Standings will not be compiled and there will be no postseason or playoffs for any of the four sports.
But that doesn’t mean what these student-athletes are doing isn’t important, so I am encouraging coaches — or team managers or whoever it is that is compiling and keeping results — to email their results and stats to the Daily Journal sports department at sports@smdailyjournal.com.
***
COVID-19 has forced many types of fundraising to adapt to social distancing. Notre Dame-Belmont has found a way to continue hosting one of the all-time classic high school fundraisers — the crab feed — by turning it into a “Crab & Go” drive-thru from 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m. March 6. Orders can be placed at ndhsb.org.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: Nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 650-344-5200 ext. 117. Results and statistics can be emailed to: sports@smdailyjournal.com.
