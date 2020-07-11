The California Community College Athletic Association decided there was no time like the present to do what many expected would happen — postponing the fall season.
In a decision that was expected to be made at next week’s regular-scheduled meeting, the CCCAA Board of Managers voted Thursday to implement the “contingency” part of the athletics plan implemented at a meeting June 6. The plan calls for all fall sports to move to the spring of 2021, with practice beginning in January and the season ending in June.
“The meeting kind of did (catch me off guard). We were all focused on the 17th (meeting),” said Andreas Wolf, College of San Mateo athletic director. “The decision did not surprise me, just based on what’s been going on recently. … The fact things are spiking … it did not make any sense to continue with our traditional schedules.”
The contingency plan was one of three potential scenarios approved by the board in June. The “conventional plan,” the one CCCAA has been operating on since approval last month, called for fall sports staying in-season, with modified schedules.
The conventional plan, however, was dependent on the state being in Phase 4 of its reopening plan by mid-July.
“I know I speak for the entire CCCAA board that moving fall athletics to spring 2021 is a huge disappointment,” said Erika Endrijonas in a press release. Endrijonas is the board chair and Pasadena City College president.
“However, the need to keep our student-athletes and the amazing coaches and athletic trainers who work with them safe was simply the only option available with the virus spiraling out of control across the state.”
Even the contingency plan is a contingency plan. The initial contingency plan adopted last month called for cross country and women’s golf competing in the fall. That was later amended, however, and those sports were included with the other fall sports in the newest plan voted on Thursday.
The 2021 spring season will be split into two: all fall sports, including men’s and women’s basketball which had previously been moved to the spring, will begin practice in mid-January and start games in February. The spring sports calendar would commence with practice in mid-March and the season running through the middle of June.
All sports will see their schedules reduced by 30% and no state champion tournaments will be played.
“We were very hopeful that we could go forth with the conventional plan. It’s the closest to what everyone is used to and provides for the least disruption to our student-athletes and colleges,” said interim CCCAA executive director Jennifer Cardone in a press release.
“While the contingency plan has the most drastic changes, it’s also the one that provides us the best opportunity to return to competition.”
Wolf said the San Mateo County Community College district is focused on getting students back in the classroom, knowing that with the return of in-person classes means the return of sports can follow at some point.
“The focus for us, really, is on getting back into a face-to-face mode (on campus) because our athletic programs are a retention mechanism,” Wolf said. (Sports) is what keeps kids involved. … It’s been a challenge to engage (some of) them remotely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.