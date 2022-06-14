Drew Dowd emerged from the Stanford bullpen with the Cardinal facing a three-run deficit and no outs in the top of the first inning.
The sophomore left-hander went on to correct the course of a wayward inning, and the game, to help No. 2 national seed Stanford to 10-5 victory Monday over UConn to punch the team’s ticket to Omaha, Nebraska and the College World Series.
Stanford (47-16), which played in its fifth elimination game in nine days to win the Stanford Super Regional, plays Arkansas (43-19) on Saturday. UConn (50-16), which set a program record for wins, was looking for its first CWS appearance since 1979.
Junior catcher Kody Huff — who bypassed an invite to Day 1 of the MLB Draft Combine at Petco Park — was the hero at the plate for the Cardinal, going 3 for 4, including a grand slam to cap a six-run fourth inning.
Bullpen workhorse Ryan Bruno picked up his sixth win of the season and Quinn Mathews secured his ninth save — both pitching three innings.
But it was the Serra graduate Dowd who righted the ship, entering in the first in relief of starting pitcher Joey Dixon, and the first four UConn batters of the game reached, capped by a three-run double by cleanup hitter Ben Huber.
With Huber on second base, Dowd got some help from fellow West Catholic Athletic League alum Eddie Park. Patrolling left field, the Valley Christian graduate Park made a critical play going back on a long fly ball off the bat of the first batter Dowd faced in Bryan Padilla.
Padilla’s booming fly would have cleared the left-field wall at Sunken Diamond, but Park made a leaping try and got his glove on the ball. In colliding with the wall, Park couldn’t hold on to it, but deflected it back into play, holding Padilla to a double and keeping Huber at third base.
Dowd went on to induce a infield pop-out for the first out of the inning before Matt Donlan, with the bases loaded, grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Dowd went on to work three shutout innings, departing with Stanford trailing 3-2 before the big six-run rally in the fourth.
Stanford advances to its second straight College World Series and its 18th all-time. The last time the Cardinal won a national championship was in going back-to-back in 1988 under longtime manager Mark Marquess. The 1987 national champion team featured current manager David Esquer as Stanford’s all-tournament shortstop.
