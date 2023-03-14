League baseball play begins over the next couple of weeks, with the West Catholic Athletic League and Peninsula Athletic League’s Ocean Division opening day Tuesday.
The PAL’s Bay and Lake divisions have gotten early starts to deal with the vagaries of upcoming spring breaks, but every team will be in full-time league play by next week.
In going through the various leagues and divisions in the Daily Journal coverage area, there are a couple things that stand out:
• The WCAL is, without a doubt, the best league in Northern California this season, top to bottom. Six of the seven teams have winning records, going a combined 36-5-1 in non-league play to this point.
• The PAL may be split into three divisions, with eight in each of the Bay and Ocean divisions, but the truth of the matter is, at least the top four teams in the Ocean could easily compete in the Bay Division.
• That being said, the PAL Bay is shaping up to be quite a division race. All seven of the eight teams come into the week with winning non-league records and there is no clear-cut favorite for the title. Don’t expect this race to be settled before the final three, four games of the regular season.
***
Sometimes schedule making is easy. For PAL football, rivalry games end the regular season. In other instances, a team simply has to play everyone else twice — once early in the season and again later in the season.
But PAL baseball uses a series setup in which two teams will play home-and-home in the same week. The teams that face off in the first week of the season won’t play each other again.
So the vagaries of schedule making sometimes means a series that may be better off later in the year, is held early.
In this case, there are a pair of teams that, after a successful non-league campaign, have to firmly believe they’re in the conversation for the division title. Woodside and Sacred Heart Prep will kick off the season as a pair of Ocean Division contenders when SHP plays in Woodside Tuesday and Atherton Thursday. The Wildcats come into the opener 5-0-1, pulling out a pair of wins in their final at-bat.
The Gators, which lost the 2022 Ocean Division title on the last day of the regular season and advanced to the CCS Division V final. The Gators are off to a solid 4-2-1 start in 2023.
In the WCAL, Serra (4-0) will get a big test right out of the box as the Padres host 4-1-1 Bellarmine in the league opener Tuesday. They’ll be on the road Thursday at St. Ignatius before returning home to host league-favorite Mitty Saturday.
Serra is hoping for a different start in 2023. Last season, the Padres entered WCAL play 7-2 and proceeded to lose four of their first five league decisions on their way to a 4-10 mark.
***
Chris Lucey — interim head coach for the Hillsdale track and field team, as well as meet director for the Fighting Knights Relays, said last week he would love for the track meet to become a mainstay on the spring track and field circuit.
Two years in, it looks like Lucey may get his wish. The second annual event, presented by New Balance, went off without much of a hitch Saturday in San Mateo, as the heavy rains predicted earlier in the week, didn’t really materialize.
Maybe the relatively calm weather added to the performances. Lucey said 17 meet records were set Saturday, not surprising considering it was just the second time the relays have been run.
More impressive, however, is that seven athletes set marks that qualified them for the Arcadia Invitational next month. Sacred Heart Prep sprinter Carter Shaw’s 10.83 in the 100 is the second-fastest time in CCS so far this season and qualified him for the prestigious event. St. Ignatius’ Ellie Mccusky-Hay qualified in both the 100 and the long jump. The SHP’s boys’ 4x100 relay team also qualified for Arcadia; SI’s Mariel Rocca made the cut in the triple jump, while Notre Dame-Belmont’s Melanie Castelli did the same in the high jump. The Piedmont Hills distance medley relay also posted a qualifying time.
***
Lydia Foust, a Redwood City native and 2018 graduate of St. Francis, is wrapping up a spectacular lacrosse career at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
A fifth-year senior, Foust was a 2023 All-Big East Preseason selection, having already been named All-Big East following the 2021 and 2022 seasons. She has already been named Big East Midfielder of the Week twice this season. She tied a team record with most goals in one game when she scored seven in a 20-13 win over San Diego State Feb. 12. She was named the top midfielder again a week later after scoring five goals and assisting on another as the Golden Eagles went 2-0 for the week.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
