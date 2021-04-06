Griffin Williams pitched four innings to earn the win, and helped his cause with a hit and an RBI as the Menlo-Atherton Bears (1-2) earned their first win of the year Monday with a 6-1 victory of crosstown Menlo School (1-2).
Williams allowed one run on four hits, surrendering a run in the fifth inning before he departed. M-A already had a sturdy 4-0 lead at that point, though, after rallying for three runs in the top of the fourth.
John Quinlan had a triple and two RBIs for M-A, while senior Max Coupe added two hits. Owen Keep produced an RBI double in his only at-bat of the afternoon.
Colin Galles worked two innings of scoreless relief and Jackson Vontz a shutout inning.
M-A dropped its first two games of the season, both to West Catholic Athletic League programs — St. Ignatius and Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Menlo was coming off its first win of the year last Friday against San Mateo.
