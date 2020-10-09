NOV. 14, 2016 SAN JOSE – The 2016 edition of the Sacred Heart Prep girls’ water polo team may not have been the most dominating Gators’ squad during their nine-year domination of the Central Coast Section Division II tournament, but this year’s squad did feature three future Division I college players.
Goaltender Jane Rakow is not one of those DI athletes. In fact, Rakow, a senior, did not even play goaltender until her junior year. She doesn’t even play club water polo. And she definitely was not the goaltender anyone expected to take over the game during the Gators’ CCS championship game against Soquel – that honor would have fallen to the Knights’ Hannah Henry, who is regarded as one of the best in the section.
But in a game that was not decided until the fourth quarter, it was Rakow who had the game of her life, making 16 saves in the Gators’ 7-3 win that captured their 10th straight CCS title at San Jose’s Independence High School.
“Not probably – the best performance I’ve seen from our goalie in a decade,” said SHP coach Jon Burke. “[Rakow] was absolutely amazing for us.”
It’s one thing to make saves during a rout, of which the Gators’ are very familiar. But in a tight battle against second-seeded Soquel, SHP needed every one of Rakow’s 16 saves to hold off the Knights, many of which were finger-tip touches that sent shots just high or just wide.
“At any point in the game, when you play a team like Soquel, it’s anybody’s game,” Rakow said. “The entire season [had] been building up to this. It was amazing defense (in front of me). So very exciting.”
Rakow was unbeatable in the first two periods, recording seven saves as she kept Soquel (21-6) off the scoreboard.
She needed to be on top of her game because the Gators’ offense was struggling to solve Rakow’s counterpart. A Nadia Paquin goal, off an assist from Claire Kerrigan, midway through the first period gave top-seeded SHP (20-6) a 1-0 lead after the first quarter. Layla Waters’ goal, off a pass from Paquin, early in the second period gave the Gators’ a 2-0 lead at halftime.
The third quarter, however, turned into a crisis of confidence for both Rakow and the Gators because suddenly she looked human. Rakow continued her hot streak to begin the third period as Soquel came out of the halftime break firing. In the opening minutes of the third, Rakow tipped one shot wide and two more over the top of the cage before the Knights finally found the back of the net on a perfectly placed shot from Ellie Graessie from the left wing that found the upper right corner of the net to cut the Knights’ deficit in half, 2-1.
Soquel tied the game at 2 midway through the third period when Viviane King-Adas scored a power-play goal from the point. With a defender closing hard, King-Adas unleashed her shot, which hit the underside of the crossbar, ricocheted down and floated over the goal line.
“Did it go in?” King-Adas asked, before erupting in a huge smile and pumping her fist.
With just under three minutes to play in the third, the Knights took their only lead when Shea Salvino swept in a backhand from the hole set that caught Rakow off guard.
“They had two or three high corner shots,” Rakow said. “When they score three (unanswered), your confidence will dip.”
But Rakow’s confidence, as well as the Gators as whole, were buoyed over the final 1:28 of the third when SHP scored twice to take a 4-3 lead into the fourth period. With just over a minute to play in the third quarter, the Gators tied the match at 3 when Waters scored from the point on an assist from Addi Duvall.
Then, with 46 seconds to play in the stanza, Maddy Johnston, who will play at Michigan beginning next season, drew a 5-meter penalty shot and then converted to give the Gators 4-3 lead, one they would not relinquish.
In the fourth period, the Gators put everything together – offense and defense – to pull away from the Knights. Rakow saved her best for last, finishing with a game-high six saves over the final seven minutes of the match.
The offense then went out and scored three times over the final four minutes to ice the victory. Paquin extended SHP’s lead to two goals, 5-3, when she skipped home a shot into the right corner of the cage from the point off a pass from Waters. Maddie Pendolino and Duvall rounded out the scoring for the Gators.
“This (game), in terms of breaking away (in the fourth period) … I don’t remember another like this,” Burke said. “I’m just thrilled to be part of this.”
