No golf today — I promise! Not when there is plenty of other sports to talk about otherwise. In addition to the NBA and NHL seasons coming to an end, baseball is entering the final stretch of an irregular season while the NFL is just starting to knock the rust off two weeks into the season.
It’s just like old times. Except without high school sports.
***
While no Bay Area teams are in the hockey or basketball playoffs, the A’s and Giants are giving us plenty of excitement in this 60-game sprint of a baseball season.
The Athletics’ performance should come as no surprise. The A’s were a 90-win team last year and many were looking for Oakland to seriously challenge for the American League West title.
The A’s not only challenged, they won their first division title since 2013, doing so while batting just .224 as a team. I realize that batting average no longer carries the weight it once did as analytics has further nuanced success at the plate, but hitting just above the Mendoza Line as a team? I guess it’s about when you get those hits, not how many.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the Bay, the Giants are doing things very few people believed was possible. Not many were expecting San Francisco to do much of anything. A new manager and coaching staff, who was pilloried as soon as they step foot in the building, a bunch of no-name castoffs dotting the lineup, letting the best player from 2019 — Kevin Pillar — walk and then getting off to an 8-16 start, the fans were ready for all-out mutiny.
But Gabe Kapler stayed the course. The pitching righted itself. Donovan Solano and Mike Yastrzemski proved they were no flukes. Fan-favorite punching bag Brandon Belt and beleaguered shortstop Brandon Crawford turned around their recent downturns and have become solid contributors once again.
Suddenly, the Giants find themselves in the heart of a playoff race. Sixty games, six games or 162 games, doesn’t matter. They’re in the hunt for a playoff spot in the final week of regular season. Who could ask for more than that?
***
The San Francisco 49ers have had a season’s-worth of story lines already and we’re only two games into the season.
Seemed like half the starting lineup got hurt in their win over the New York Jets last week, but given the caliber of the talent lost, it could not have been any worse: defensive end Nick Bosa is out for the season with a torn knee ligament. No matter what you thought of Solomon Thomas, his season-ending knee injury is a big blow to the depth of the defensive line. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is nursing a high ankle sprain and burgeoning star running back Raheem Mostert barely avoided Bosa’s and Thomas’ fate, instead incurring “just” a sprained medial collateral ligament.
This on top of already missing cornerback Richard Sherman and No. 1 wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
So what does it all mean? Simple. Next man up. Injuries happen in the NFL. It’s part of the deal and this is when a team is truly tested. Let’s see if coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch can push the right buttons, sign the right replacements, coach them up and still make the playoffs.
No use lamenting what could have been because this is the reality. How will they respond?
While there is no more NFL team off Interstate 880 in Oakland, admit it: you’re still interested to see what the Raiders do in Las Vegas, aren’t you? Wouldn’t it be the worse karma for Oakland fans if the Raiders go out and reach the playoffs in their first year in Las Vegas? They’re off to a 2-0 start — only the fourth time they’ve accomplished that since the turn of the century. They did it most recently in 2017, but the two times previous to that were 2002 and 2000.
Quarterback Derek Carr still hasn’t gotten on the same page with rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. They’ve hooked up only four times this season, including one catch for 4 yards Monday night.
Good thing running back Josh Jacobs is showing that he is an upper-echelon NFL running back. The Raiders, essentially, got Jacobs as a result of the Khalil Mack trade with the Chicago Bears, which now begs the question: who got the better end of that deal?
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
