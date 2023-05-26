By Nathan Mollat
Daily Journal staff
SARATOGA — The Carlmont and Notre Dame-Salinas softball teams are two of the most decorated teams in Central Coast Section playoff history, having won a combined 25 CCS titles — 16 for NDS and nine for the Scots.
But they never faced off against each other. The small private school in Salinas was in the lower brackets, while Carlmont almost always played in Division I. That was when CCS placement was based on school enrollment.
Now that the section is using a power-points system to determine placement, the two were finally matched up against each other in the CCS Division I bracket semifinal at Saratoga High School Thursday.
The top-seeded Spirits showed they haven’t lost a step as they slugged three home runs on their way to a 10-0 mercy-rule win over the fifth-seeded Scots.
“Not the results we wanted,” said Carlmont head coach Steve Rianda. “Tough way to end the season.”
The game could have been much closer if Carlmont (16-9) could have kept NDS (19-7) in the park. But three swings resulted in five runs as the Spirits jumped on the Scots early.
It was Carlmont that had the first scoring opportunity, however. With one out in the top of the first, No. 2 hitter Maddie Wiessinger laced a triple to the right-centerfield gap to give the Scots a rally.
But NDS pitcher Sophia Cardinale got a strikeout and a groundout to the threat.
The Spirits got a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the inning and they did not miss out on their chance. Things got off to an auspicious start for Carlmont pitcher Grace Schumacher, who induced a fly ball off the bat of leadoff hitter Samantha Rey into shallow right field.
But the Carlmont right fielder lost the ball in the sun for a double. Briana Padilla drew a walk to bring up No. 3 hitter Addison Amaral. After taking a first-pitch strike, she unloaded on the next offering, driving it over the left-field fence for a quick 3-0 lead.
It was a 4-0 Spirits lead two pitches later when JulieAnn Lopez hit a blasted a solo shot to the same spot as Amaral’s.
“I don’t think [Schumacher] pitched poorly,” Rianda said. “That first inning was a tough one for us. We missed a spot. … (Giving up home runs) is always a backbreaker, emotionally.”
Schumacher retired the Spirits in order in the second, working three innings before giving way to Ava Conti, but striking out four, including all three first-inning outs.
But NDS added on two more in the third on an Olivia Baker two-run single. The Spirits made it 8-0 on Lopez’s second home run of the game, a two-run shot in the fourth. They then scored single runs in the fifth and sixth, the last of which ended the game.
Carlmont, meanwhile, could never quite get the offense going, finishing with five hits. The Scots’ best chance to score came in the top of the sixth. Wiessinger, who went 3 for 3, blooped a one-out single to center. Izzy Won followed and, with a 1-2 count, drilled a pitch into the left-field corner.
Wiessinger got a poor jump at first and with Won hot on her heels, Wiessinger rounded third and headed home. But the relay throw was there in time and the catcher applied the tag for the second out of the inning.
“With her speed and where I saw the outfielder with the ball, I knew she had a chance,” Rianda said. “If it’s a one-run ball game, I probably hold her. But I was trying to get a spark.”
Division V
No. 4 Notre Dame-Belmont 5, No. 1 Leland 0
The Tigers advanced to a second straight CCS championship game after knocking off the top-seeded Chargers Wednesday night at Los Gatos High School.
Last year, NDB (14-10) fell to third-seeded Alvarez in the Division I title game. This year, the Tigers will take on No. North Salinas (12-12) Saturday at a time and place to be determined.
NDB took a 3-0 lead in the third inning against Leland (11-13) before tacking on single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Sophomore pitcher Allison Lui, who started the 2022 Division I championship game, had a stellar outing against the Chargers, scattering six hits while striking out seven and walking three in the shutout.
Freshman Skyar Loo had two hits and a game-high three RBIs. Lui and Malaina Alifano each drove in a run as well, while Ava Chung went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles.
North Salinas opened Division V play with a 15-0, three-inning, mercy-rule win over No. 7 Gunderson. The Vikings then eliminated Burlingame in the semifinals Tuesday, 8-2.
