The Peninsula Athletic League knows better than anybody how good a baseball team Sacred Heart Cathedral is fielding this season.
Since opening the season Feb. 24 with a 9-9 tie against Sequoia, the SHC Fightin’ Irish (6-0-1) have won six straight, with five of those victories coming against PAL squads. SHC swept the PAL in three games last week, most recently taking down Burlingame, 9-2, Saturday night at Washington Park.
South San Francisco native Cristian Padilla earned the win for the Fightin’ Irish. The senior left-hander worked four innings, allowing two runs on one hit and five walks while striking out seven. It was Padilla’s first win of the season, and his first win as a varsity starter after posting a 2-1 record last season as a reliever.
“He pitched really well,” SHC manager Brian Morgan said. “They’re (Burlingame) always good and they’re always athletic, so we were trying to be conscious of their running game. … It was something we put in our team’s mind — they’re going to run; they’re going to bunt — and they did.”
Padilla and two SHC relievers, junior Franco Moran and senior Jeffrey Osorio-Agard — combined to limit Burlingame (5-3) to one hit, a bunt single by senior Sean Richardson in the third inning.
Richardson’s bunt single was a pearl to drive in AJ Caprini. Perfectly deadened up the third-base line, by the time Padilla gloved it, he didn’t even bother with a throw. The Panthers went on to score twice in the inning, with Noah Greenblatt crossing the plate on a Padilla balk, cutting SHC’s lead to 6-2.
“[Padilla] kind of minimized the damage,” Morgan said. “It’s easy for momentum to kind of fall in on a pitcher and, all of a sudden, two runs becomes five runs. And he was really good at limiting the damage.”
The Irish — who earlier in the week defeated El Camino 12-1, and Sacred Heart Prep 14-0 — totaled 10 hits against Burlingame pitchers Jackson Schefsky and Aidan Aifers. SHC is currently hitting .457 as a team.
“Competitive at-bats, really competitive at-bats,” Burlingame manager Shawn Scott said. “Really good situational at-bats, fighting off close pitches and taking close pitches. They ran the bases really well. Everybody pulling the rope in the same direction on that team.”
The tug-of-war was a family affair between SHC and Burlingame, as the game featured father against son. Marty Cole Sr., in his 21st season as an assistant coach, has long manned the third-base coaching box for the Irish. His son, Marty Cole Jr., is in his first season as a Burlingame varsity assistant coach. Cole Jr. even manned the third-base coaching box for the Panthers over the last few innings.
The Cole family is from South San Francisco, as are both teams’ managers — Morgan and Scott. Marty Jr. previously coached at Burlingame as a junior-varsity assistant under Jeff Hipps. Scott said he jumped at the chance to bring him back to Burlingame.
“That family is just a really good baseball family,” Scott said. “I wanted another good baseball mind in our baseball program.”
Marty Sr. began coaching at SHC in 2002. He went on to coach Marty Jr.’s son, Marty Cole III, who graduated from the San Francisco private school in 2018 and now pitches at Niagara University in New York.
“Marty (Sr.) is a tremendous fitness guy,” Morgan said. “He’s a great role model for the kids. He still goes out and throws batting practice three times a week. ... He’s such positive personality beyond the x’s and o’s of baseball.”
West Catholic Athletic League play opens Tuesday, with SHC hosting Archbishop Riordan, and another South San Francisco native in Crusaders manager Brandon Ramsey. Then, prior to the Irish’s March 29 home game against Serra, comes an intriguing three-game stretch against St. Francis, Mitty and Valley Christian.
It will mark the first time SHC has played a regular-season game against any of the Santa Clara County programs in three years. Because of the pandemic, there were no WCAL games in 2020, and last season the league was split into North and South, with SHC traveling no further south than San Mateo to play Serra.
The Irish did face St. Francis in last season’s WCAL postseason baseball tournament.
As it stands now, only two players on SHC’s roster — fourth-year varsity seniors Osorio-Agard and Lucas Kelly — have faced the entire slate of WCAL teams, but that was in 2019.
Through the non-league preseason, each of the eight WCAL’s teams have better than .500 records. The cumulative WCAL baseball record stands at 43-13-1.
“We’re really senior heavy,” Morgan said. “I don’t think we’re intimidated by anybody, that’s for sure. How it plays out is how it will play out. But the way our team sees it is we can compete with anybody.”
