The Lady Warriors had already wrapped up their season, or so they thought. Then the Central Coast Section girls’ soccer playoffs came a calling.
No. 3-seed South City (8-4-1) opened the CCS Division IV playoffs Saturday at Clifford Field with a 2-0 victory over No. 4 Crystal Springs Uplands. Freshman Melanie Duenas and junior Bianca Gonzalez each scored first-half goals and junior goalkeeper Jianna Nabung did the rest with here aggressive style of play to cinch the shutout.
Advancing to the postseason should come as no surprise to South City. This marks the fourth straight year the Warriors have qualified for the CCS playoffs. They have reached the Division II semifinals in each of the past three seasons and surged into the finals last season for the first time in program history only to fall to Santa Cruz.
“We were having a party at the end of the season and then we got the word we were in CCS,” South City head coach Brian Mansell said. “We weren’t really prepared for it. We were all looking forward to getting back to our club schedules.”
The Warriors graduated six key seniors after last season’s historic run. But Mansell has called upon the youth movement to step up. Five freshmen are seeing consistent rotation on the field, including defensive midfielder Kaylie Chang, who skipped a grade when she was in elementary school and is, by age, a natural eighth grader.
“She played almost every minute of every game,” Mansell said. “She’s a fantastic player. We don’t have a choice. We don’t have the depth. But it just so happens she’s a high-level player, so she came in and she doesn’t even look like a natural eighth grader.”
Duenas put the freshman class on the map early Saturday, scoring the first goal of her varsity career in the 2nd minute. South City controlled the tempo throughout the first half, and Duenas was the benefactor of a deflection from the corner only to see it land right on the mark.
“We were attacking, and I went with all my body towards the ball,” Duenas said. “And it deflected from my foot all the way to the goal in the corner.”
Crystal Springs (7-5) has also fielded a young roster this season and was playing at something of a disadvantage Saturday by stepping onto the regulation pitch at Clifford Field. The Gryphons’ home field in Hillsborough is 20 yards shorter than regulation, as are most of the fields they’ve played on this season. Saturday marked just the second time throughout the abbreviated spring season Crystal has played on a regulation pitch.
“Most of the schools we play are so small that it’s a challenge,” Crystal Springs head coach Luisa Monterrosa said. “It’s a huge, huge challenge. I think with what we had, and with the experience we had as a team together, we did well. We did get to CCS, so that was an accomplishment on its own.”
Nabung exploited Crystal’s uphill climb to advance into South City territory by consistently charging out of goal. It was risky at times, such as in the second half when Nabung got a read on a loose ball 40 yards up the field and sprinted quite a distance to the spot of the ball to beat a Crystal attacker by a step.
“I just have to go hard all the way through until I get it,” Nabung said. “We were expecting the through balls, especially from the first half … so I was focused on reading it and beating them to it.”
But Nabung’s most aggressive play of the day came off her right foot. Prompting a quick turnaround after defending a Crystal attack, Nabung boomed a kick 40 yards downfield. South City controlled it in tempo and sharply transitioned with a pass to Gonzalez, who dribbled through the middle and took aim from 25 yards out for the Warriors’ second goal in the 23rd minute.
“I’m usually looking to play into space,” Nabung said. “And then at least it’s away from them, and it gives us a chance to get it.”
Crystal’s best chance of the first half came in the 25th minute when junior Sophia Morse-deBrier took aim from the top of the penalty area only to see her attempt strike the crossbar.
In the second half, Crystal sophomore Malia Sladewski slipped behind the Warriors’ back rank 35 yards out and looked to advance with only Nabung standing in her way. Only Nabung wasn’t standing, but charging directly toward her, with South City’s aggressive goalkeeper meeting Sladewski about 15 yards out with a sliding tackle to clear the threat.
“The few opportunities we did have, they were close, and we just couldn’t finish,” Monterrosa said. “And that’s unfortunate.”
For the Gryphons, the trip to the CCS playoffs is their first since the 2015-16 season, when they advanced to the CCS Division II quarterfinals.
“I think that in terms of the preparation for next season … we’ve got a lot of freshmen this season, so it was a very good season to build on and kind of get to know them,” Crystal Springs sophomore goalkeeper Ashley Rangel said, “and see where we can go next with them. We have a pretty balanced roster right now. We have four seniors leaving but I think we can fill in the spots with them and have a pretty good season.”
The Warriors now advance to the CCS semifinals for the fourth straight season and will travel to undefeated No. 2 Luis Valdez Leadership Academy (10-0-1) Wednesday. Kickoff time is to be determined.
