The winningest coach in the history of South City boys’ basketball, Drew Petiti, walked away with a big victory against his former team Wednesday night.
Now the head coach at Leland-San Jose, Petiti led his Chargers to 69-36 win at South City. The reward? The championship trophy at his namesake tournament, the first-annual Drew Petiti Invitational.
South City’s first-year head coach Isaiah Igafo petitioned to have the name of the school’s annual basketball tournament changed to recognize Petiti’s 12-year history at the helm of the Warriors’ program, a tenure that ended in 2006 with a loss in the Central Coast Section playoffs to Jeremy Lin’s Palo Alto powerhouse.
“One, tradition, culture, he kind of built that with our team and with our program,” Igafo said. “And also, I just wanted to honor a guy who did so much here, looking back at his history here at South City, there was just so many winning seasons. And that’s exactly what I want to implement with these kids, is just a winning culture.”
Petiti has returned to South City several times over the years, first with The King’s Academy, where he coached until 2017-18. He also played there in his lone season at San Mateo in 2018-19.
“Great memories,” Petiti said. “When I come back every time — I love the community, I love the people. They’re just real. They’re just great people.”
Leland (9-0) has Petiti in line for another run at the postseason. The Chargers are off to an undefeated start, and closed out Wednesday’s victory on a high-octane 20-2 run.
Senior center Jacob Kuverji was a force in the post. In Tuesday’s 61-57 semifinal win over Capuchino, Kuverji totaled 27 points. He followed that with 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists against the Warriors.
“He’s just tough inside,” Petiti said. “The only fault is he’s just so unselfish.”
He’s really tough inside. The Chargers outrebounded South City 39-22. But it was the up-tempo inbounds of South City’s made shots that set the tone early. The Warriors caused a little havoc in the early minutes with their full-court press, and rattled off four quick points to close a Leland lead to 17-11 near the end of the first quarter.
But the Chargers simply blitzed off the inbound with a transition style push up the court, using sharp passing and second-chance put-backs to put their stamp on the game.
“That’s our whole game plan,” Kuverji said. “We want to get the ball moving and take the best shot possible. We’ve got a lot of size and talent on our team, and we just want to push the ball.”
South City senior Max Lara Perez finished with a team-high 11 points, including eight in the first half. His and-1 effort at the start of the second quarter kept it close at 24-14. It was a differential that held up until halftime, when Leland took a 35-25 lead into the locker room.
“Our energy has to be high every single game,” Perez said. “Even if we’re down, we’ve still got to keep pushing.”
But in the second half, the Chargers ran away with it. They opened the half on a 9-1 run. Then amid their fast finish, the Chargers held South City without a field goal over the 10 minutes, 42 seconds.
“We’ve played fast teams in the past five or six games we’ve played,” Igafo said. “I feel like we just got used to playing in a fast pace that we weren’t used to playing against posts. I think that’s something we’ve got to focus on a little more on in our practices. … It can be a weak point because our bigs are more guard like. We like to space the floor. But, yeah, it’s something that can be a problem if we don’t fix it.”
The Warriors (6-4) have the ability to turn things around in a hurry though. In Tuesday’s 50-42 win over San Mateo in the tournament semifinals, South City overcame a 40-34 by finishing on a 16-2 run.
The season has played out similarly as the Warriors dropped their first three games of the season — a slide that inspired them to ramp up their full-court defensive pressure.
“After we started implementing that, we went on our six-game win streak,” Perez said.
