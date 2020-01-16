During the early part of the 2010s, the South City girls’ soccer team posted winning records — from 2011 to 2014.
But nothing can compare to the four-year run that is ending for the Warriors this season. With an influx of talent prior to the 2016-17 season, South City embarked on a run that will be hard to match in the annals of Warriors’ girls’ soccer.
Led by a core of defenders Leilani Jara and Iliana Sanchez, midfielder Camellia Nasrah, and strikers Alexa Arouxet-Jara and Megan Celillo who are all seniors — along with center midfielder Fatima Waldo-Garcia who joined the team as a freshman prior to the 2017-18 season — the Warriors have transformed into one of the top teams in the Peninsula Athletic League, despite spending the past four seasons playing in the Ocean Division.
Over the last three years, South City has compiled an overall record of 45-13-7 and have made the Central Coast Section playoffs the last two seasons, including a semifinal appearance two years ago.
This season, South City is off to its best start in the last 20 years. With Tuesday’s 4-1 win over San Mateo, the Warriors are 3-0 in Ocean Division play and have started the season 10-0-1 — their only blemish being a surprising scoreless draw against rival El Camino Dec. 14. Since that tie, the Warriors have won six in a row, averaging 3 goals a game and have outscored their opponents 18-2 with goalkeeper Jianna Nabung and the Warriors’ defense posting four shutouts.
The 2020 edition of the South City soccer team is chasing the ghosts of the 2018 team that won the Ocean Division title with an 11-2-2 record and went 18-3-3. The Warriors closed that season by going 14-0-2 before losing to Sacred Heart Cathedral in the CCS semifinals that year.
The PAL Ocean Division race is only three games into the season, but the Warriors have already posted a 1-0 win against Hillsdale, who is expecting to contend for the crown. Thursday, South City gets its next big test when they go on the road for a 4:30 kick off against a Capuchino squad having an equally impressive start to its season. The Mustangs go into today’s showdown also undefeated in Ocean Division play and have posted an impressive overall record of 8-2-2.
Capuchino has put together a long string of success as well, posting a 7-0-1 mark over its last eight games, starting with a scoreless tie against Sequoia Dec. 10. The Mustangs have dominated the competition as well, having scored 21 goals over its last three games — a pair of 9-0 Ocean Division wins followed by a 3-0 shutout of Half Moon Bay Tuesday.
While a title will not be decided Thursday, the winner will have the upper hand in deciding who does win the championship.
***
Sometimes, all the scores and games run together, so I totally missed the fact that the score I reported for last Friday’s Serra game was the JV result.
The Padres varsity team, actually, did not play until Saturday, when they beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 69-62 to remain the last undefeated team in West Catholic Athletic League play.
But that streak came to an screeching half Tuesday —emphatically — as Bellarmine handed Serra one of its most ugly defeats ever, a 65-14 thrashing in San Jose.
The Padres did not score in double digits in any of the four quarters and were shutout in the fourth. They were in the game after the first period, down just 12-6, but the Bells outscored the Padres 39-8 over the next two stanzas to take complete control.
The good news? It’s only one game and the Padres are one of five teams in the division with 3-1 records. In addition to Serra, Bellarmine, St. Francis, Mitty and Riordan all have only one loss in WCAL play.
A team can’t afford to drop too many league games and expect to contend for the crown, however. The last five WCAL champions have lost 3, 0, 0, 1 and 3 league games. St. Francis (2015-16) and Bellarmine (2016-17) both went undefeated in winning WCAL titles.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 650-344-5200 ext. 117.
