South City opened the postseason by unleashing some new dimensions to its game.
Utilizing a swarming full-court press and hitting their first 11 free throws of the night, the No. 6-seed Warriors (15-10) rolled to a 48-35 home win over visiting No. 11 Mt. Pleasant-San Jose in Saturday’s Central Coast Section Division III boys’ basketball playoff opener.
During the regular season, the Warriors didn’t press much, if at all, a result of never really implementing such a defense due to a modest number of guards on its roster. For the playoffs, however, head coach Isaiah Igafo called up seven underclassmen to the varsity squad. So, for a week, South City drilled, drilled, drilled on the full-court press.
“That was our first game doing it,” Igafo said. “There was definitely some things we’ve got to work on on the rotation part. But given that was our first game to do it, I thought we did pretty well.”
Mt. Pleasant committed 21 turnovers in the game, including 10 in the fourth quarter. South City junior Reuben Lem finished with a game-high four steals, senior Joe Capko totaled three, and seniors Steven Fernando and Nolan Alimorong had two steals apiece.
After a slow start that saw the Warriors leading 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, Fernando sparked his team to a big turnaround in the second. After both teams combined for 13 points over the opening eight minutes, Fernando scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the second period.
“This dude is phenomenal,” Capko said of Fernando, the Warriors’ scoring leader this season. “I can’t say enough good things about this dude, for real. This dude knows when to turn it on and knows how to get it going. And he’s a big part of this team, and a big part of our energy.”
Fernando put on a show before halftime. The senior certainly looks the part of a superstar, with a manga hero haircut and bright green high-tops. And after Mt. Pleasant opened the second quarter with a mini-run to go up 12-7, Fernando embraced the spotlight.
By turning up the pressure with the full-court press, South City went on a 12-0 run. Fernando scored two and-1s while totaling seven points, a steal and an assist during the spree. His assist pass on a cutting layup by Lem gave the Warriors a 14-12 advantage, and they would never trail again. Later in the quarter, Fernando knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to build a 27-15 lead.
“I think we realized we had to pick up our energy,” Fernando said. “Especially with that press, it helped us pick up our energy more. So, I just fed off everybody’s energy and it got me going.”
Fernando shot a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line, as the Warriors didn’t miss from the stripe until midway through the fourth quarter. They hit their first 11 free throws and finished at a 13-for-16 clip overall. Mt. Pleasant shot just 6 of 18 on free throws.
“That’s something we’ve been emphasizing at the end of every practice was free throws,” Igafo said. “But I didn’t assume we would showcase in this game right away.”
The game started dreadfully for both teams though. Neither team scored for over four minutes, with Mt. Pleasant finally breaking the sloppy stalemate when junior Dareuis Williams came off the bench to pop a corner 3.
The Warriors got on the board on their next possession with a pair of free throws from Fernando, but their first field goal came with 2:18 left in the quarter on a perimeter 3 by Lem.
“I was (worried),” Igafo said. “And it’s because a lot of times our guys see the matchup where it was a 6 and an 11 (seed), and they were kind of taking it lightly. And I told them, this is playoffs, man. Anything can happen. Cinderella stories were made for a reason. And I think that was the reality for these guys, was anyone can come in and give you a hard time if you’re not on your ‘A’ game. I think they got the message in the second quarter. So, they picked it up and we came out with the win.”
Capko was a big post presence, especially in the early going. The senior power forward finished with 11 rebounds and three blocked shots, both game highs, including three boards, two blocks and an assist in the first quarter.
“I think we started off really sluggish,” Capko said “And the way we got it back under control, I think it’s just outworking your man and more effort. We had to increase the intensity because we had, I think, a lot of nerves at first and we just had to play through them.”
Mt. Pleasant — with a team-high 10 points from senior guard Mason Kan, eight points from Williams, and seven points and 10 rebounds from sophomore forward Felix Enow — made several surges in the second half.
A strong dribble-drive layup by Enow narrowed South City’s lead to 29-20 midway through the third quarter. But Capko soon answered with his only points of the night in a big spot, battling for a pair of offensive rebounds before converting while drawing a foul, and hitting the and-1 to make it 34-22.
In the fourth quarter, Mt. Pleasant got it to 38-31 when Enow grabbed an offensive board and kicked an assist pass out to Kan for a 3. But Alimorong answered with a clutch layup, drawing a foul on a strong drive to the bucket and a hard crash to the floor. Alimorong missed the free throw — the Warriors’ first miss from the line in the game — but the play set off a 9-0 run seal the win.
This was Mt. Pleasant’s first postseason appearance since 2016-17. Prior to this season, the Cardinals had totaled just three combined wins over the past four years.
“These guys just kept showing up,” Mt. Pleasant head coach Fernando Samano said. “Every day, getting better. As a coach I can’t ask for anything more.”
The Cardinals were without one of its starting five, the team’s leading assist maker and third leading scorer. Samano said he did not want to theorize on how the absence might have impacted the game.
“Not big on the what-ifs,” Samano said. “I think my guys, they played really hard for me. I’m really proud of them. They did everything I could ask of them. I’m very confident in the 10 guys I had tonight. I’m proud of the effort. I feel bad for them it’s got to end that way, but one kid doesn’t define us. I’m very proud of my team.”
For South City, Alimorong totaled eight points, including six in the fourth quarter. Lem added seven.
“The team relies on me to score a lot,” Fernando said. “So, I have to do my part for the team. And I take pride in scoring. If I start picking up on my scoring, it gives me more ability to get people open.”
With the win, South City advances to Tuesday’s quarterfinal round. The Warriors travel to No. 2 Aptos (18-8) for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.