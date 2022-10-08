Don’t look now, but the South City Warriors have won three of their last four games.
A Thursday night road trip to Santa Clara County saw South City produce its most explosive offensive performance in six years. Despite not scoring in the first quarter, the Warriors rallied for a 49-28 win over Saratoga in a Peninsula Athletic League Lake Division matchup. It’s the most points the Warriors have scored in a game since Sept. 16, 2016, in a 49-40 win over Burlingame.
“It’s starting to be fun again,” South City head coach Frank Moro said. “That’s what it’s all about. A fun experience for them. It’s a hard sport to play. … I think [Thursday] night was a good feeling.”
South City (2-1 PAL Lake, 3-3 overall) rushed for five touchdowns and scored another on a pick-6. But the biggest swing on the scoreboard came at the end of the first half when quarterback Mariusz Tan delivered a 53-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Darren Miller, sending the Warriors into the halftime locker room with a 21-14 lead.
“Everyone was just excited and hyped because we also got the ball back in the second half,” Tan said. “It brought confidence to the team because we were able to take the lead.”
Senior running back Troy Ramirez set the stage, rushing for two first-half touchdowns. Then sophomore running back Elijah Fields took over, totaling four touchdowns on the night, all coming in the second half, three rushing and one interception return.
“No one has been able to stop him,” Tan said. “He’s very important to our team and to our offense.”
In his first season of varsity football, Fields has emerged as the Warriors’ scoring leader. Thursday was his second four-touchdown performance of the year, the first coming two weeks ago in a 40-35 win at Fremont-Sunnyvale.
“There were times the first game he’d get hit and go down,” Moro said. “Now he’s making a move at the hole, he’s making a move up, he’s getting yards after contact, he’s beating people.”
The Warriors had a chance to score on their first possession, but got bit by the turnover bug. After advancing just inside the Saratoga 20, South City went to the ground for a big gain, but at the end of a 10-yard run the ball was stripped. It bounced into the end zone, where the Warriors were the closest team to it, but they failed to recover as the ball rolled out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a turnover.
But early in the second quarter, a quick back-and-forth ensued as South City and Saratoga (0-3, 2-4) exchanged touchdowns to make it 14-14. The critical play came with 13 seconds left in the half when Tan delivered a ball 20 yards up the sideline to Miller, who beat double coverage to turn it into a 53-yard score, South City’s longest touchdown pass of the season.
“It was a great catch because they actually had him double covered,” Moro said. “It was thrown between the safety and the corner and Darren made the catch, just broke to the inside and took off.”
The score sent the Warriors into the locker room with momentum, and confidence they could do more. That they did, outscoring Saratoga 28-14 in the second half.
“We had dominated the first half and we were up by 7,” Moro said. “I have learned never to look a lead in the mouth. … So, we were positive, we were excited. We had dominated the first half and we felt like we could move the ball and we could stop them.”
After entering the year enduring a losing streak spanning three seasons, the Warriors have regained their footing. With three overall victories, South City is now one win away from matching its best record over the past 10 years. The last time the Warriors won more than four games in a season was 2012, the last time they qualified for the Central Coast Section playoffs with a 7-4 overall record, during Moro’s first tenure as head coach.
“We’re growing,” Moro said. “We’re relying on two sophomores that get a pretty good portion of our offense … but even our seniors, [running back Troy Ramirez], I don’t know if he’s had any varsity carries. So, guys are learning to be more aggressive, to be more physical, learning to take more yardage. … This is a team that didn’t play varsity football last year, so each week they’re going to get better.”
