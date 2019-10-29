The South City Warriors had suffered five straight shutouts before last Friday’s 34-7 loss to Mills. The scoreless drought of 21 straight quarters of varsity football ended in the second quarter when quarterback Elijah Avegalio scored on a 12-yard QB option.
“It was outstanding,” head coach Tau Elisaia said. “They were finally excited. We finally got it in there. And it wasn’t a mercy touchdown. It was the heat of the game and we scored.”
Perhaps more importantly, winless South City — mired in an 18-game losing streak dating back to its 0-10 season in 2018 — fielded a season-high 33 players on its roster. Since folding its junior-varsity team three weeks prior, the roster number has been on the rise.
Avegalio was making his first start at QB, having played two quarters at the position the previous week against Jefferson. Ferdinand Galang, a 5-7, 135-pound sophomore, had been anchoring the position.
“Galang, he’s been taking a lot of shots as a sophomore,” Elisaia said. “So, we figured we should put somebody in there to take these shots.”
