The Hillsdale linksmen have developed quite a flair for the dramatic.
Just one day after Monday’s shot-for-shot 215-215 tie with Aragon at Crystal Springs Golf Course, the Hillsdale boys’ golf team returned to Crystal Springs for another thriller. Capped by senior Maddox Meighan’s short putt for par on 9, the Knights claimed a 209-210 victory Tuesday over Carlmont.
Hillsdale (9-2-1 PAL Bay) is now in second place, behind first-place Burlingame (9-1) in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division with two matches to go. The Knights are scheduled to go head-to-head with Burlingame Wednesday before closing out the regular season next Monday against Carlmont.
“If we win out, we still have a pretty decent chance of winning the league title,” Hillsdale head coach Dave Johnson said.
Hillsdale sophomore Alejandro Formosa has fronted the lineup all season, and is playing his best golf as of late. He ranks second on the PAL Bay leaderboard this season, back of Aragon junior Leo Wang. He scored a 4-over 40 in Tuesday’s win, a 2-over 38 in Monday’s tie, and shot the PAL’s round of the season last Thursday with a 2-under 34 at Green Hills Country Club in Millbrae.
“It was the best round I’ve ever seen in two years,” Johnson said.
Monday, Formosa closed out his round with two clutch birdies on the last three holes. His closer on the par-4 ninth saw him drill an 8-iron off the fairway less than four feet from the flag. His cool downhill putt for birdie was center cup.
“Obviously two birdies on the last three holes is a pretty big component to us tying,” Johnson said.
Hillsdale sophomore Owen Nobrega finished out the day with a three-foot look of his own, closing the match by sinking the straight uphill putt. It proved to be the tying shot.
“To tie Aragon was a huge step for us,” Johnson said. “They’re the defending (PAL Bay) champs, and it keeps our hopes alive to win the entire league.”
Meighan shot a 40 for Hillsdale, followed by senior Ethan McLellan’s 45, junior Taiga Sobajima’s 45, and Nobrega’s 47.
Wang earned medalist honors for Aragon with a par 36, senior Sam Higaki shot a 41, senior Alex Tu a 45, junior Leo Bartlett a 46, and junior Noah Finberg a 47.
Burlingame, Hillsdale, Aragon and Carlmont are now all packed near the top of the PAL Bay Division standings.
“There’s four really good teams above the rest of the division and they’re all playing really well,” Johnson said. “And for our team, we haven’t really won that much before and now we’re figuring out how to win.
“We’re all peaking at the right time,” he said of the Bay Division logjam. “I think that’s what’s happening.”
