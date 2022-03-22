Over the course of my 21 years covering sports on the Peninsula, I’ve talked to a lot of coaches, athletic directors and players, naturally, and 99.9% of those conversations have to do with the game in question or doing research for a feature story. Very rarely does the conversation ever turn to what these coaches and administrators did before they got into high school athletics.
But over the last couple months, and the last week or so, I’ve found out some interesting tidbits about some of these people. I won’t name names because I’m not sure they’d want this info out there, but I was blown away by some early jobs these people had.
One was a traveling carpet salesperson, who just so happened to live in the same apartment complex I would eventually live in during my senior year of college. I think we missed each other by a couple years. Another was a software engineer before finding high school athletics. A third stayed connected to their sport after high school and college, playing low-level professional soccer in Europe.
Myself? I spent time in a fabrication lab for a Silicon Valley company, worked construction off and on, worked as a copywriter for a marketing firm and, as I was trying to break into the sports writing industry, spent several years working full time in a mailroom before working another five hours at a newspaper as a part-time staff writer.
The things we’ll do to discover what we really want to do with our lives. I think it’s incredibly unfair to ask an 18-year-old high graduate what they’re going to do when they “grow up” because what they want at 18 may be completely different than what they want at 21 — or 25 or 30.
***
I was watching a Six Nations rugby match Saturday morning — Ireland versus Scotland — when it dawned on me the NFL could learn a lot from rugby and how that sport uses instant replay.
First, you need to know that rugby referees are mic’ed up during the match and you can hear the dialogue he is having with the players, explaining his calls and just generally keeping the game moving.
But where the NFL could really benefit is the way rugby uses instant replay, because that is where the mic’ed ref really shines.
There was a question about a “foul play” called where it looked like a Scottish player used a forearm shiver against an Irish defender, which is not allowed. The ref indicated that the play would be reviewed, at which point you can hear the discussion the on-field ref is having with replay officials.
At first glance, and even the ref agreed, it appeared as if the Scottish runner used his forearm as a weapon. But as the discussion continued, the officials decided that the player in question was using his off-ball forearm to brace for impact — and the impact was big. The conclusion? No foul.
All of this, by the way, is played out on the big screen in the stadium and everyone — fans in attendance and those watching on television — are listening in.
Compare that to the NFL, where after announcing a replay challenge, the NFL ref will silently go to the sideline, go underneath a hood and several minutes later reappear with his decision — which usually leaves viewers wondering what the heck the referee could have been watching.
The NFL always talks about transparency, but it is not very transparent at all.
***
Speaking of rugby, San Mateo athletic director Jeff Scheller texted me a story about former Bearcats Line Latu and Watson Filikitonga, who are currently working on professional rugby careers.
In a story from Colton Stickler of DNVR.com, both Latu and Filikitonga, who was drafted by the LA Giltinis, were involved in a scary crash on their way from San Mateo to Los Angeles last summer for Latu’s tryout with the LA-based squad.
Filikitonga was already nursing a broken ankle, so Latu served as driver. Following the ensuing crash, which crumpled the front end of the car and deployed the air bags, both San Mateo grads dragged themselves out of the mangled car.
Filikitonga suffered a misaligned spine in the accident, while Latu suffered one dislocated pinkie toe and broke four others, requiring surgery to repair the damage. Latu, who spent two seasons playing football at College of San Mateo before graduating from Eastern Michigan, was cleared to play in December and Saturday, he played his first match in nearly a year playing for the American Raptors. Also on the Raptors roster are Palo Alto graduate, and CSM and University of Texas lineman Mike Grandy; former Wilcox and CSM standout Sione Finefeuiaki who went on to play football at Oklahoma State; and Adagio Lopeti, who played football at Woodside, CSM and University of Kansas.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.