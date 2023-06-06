The hot-button topic of pace of play at the professional golf level is one of the things with which normal golfers can sympathize. If anything, the average hacker can say to the pro golfers of the world — welcome to our nightmare.
I’ve only been seriously playing golf for the last three years, but have tinkered with the game for more than 30 years and, for the first time ever, I walked off the course without completing my round.
The scorecard at my local public course says the average time to play 18 holes in four hours, 12 minutes. that seems reasonable. That averages 14 minutes a hole. Maybe that gets extended to four-and-a-half hours. I’ve even hung in for a five-hour round.
But Friday’s round was simply too much.
I had a rare Friday off to go to a concert and my wife was leaving work early. I figured if I get an early enough tee time, I could be home by the time she did.
I should have known I was in for a marathon when I got to the practice putting green about 30 minutes before teeing off and there were about a dozen people warming up for their rounds.
Turns out my fears were right. It took my foursome an hour to play three holes. That put us on pace for a six-hour round. It was about this time I noticed the group in front of us, marking their ball after every single putt and putting out in order.
That was red flag No. 2. Red flag No. 3 served as a third strike, to mix my sports metaphors.
Waiting in the 13th fairway, we were minutes away from the four-hour mark. With five holes left to play, I was looking at another 90 minutes, at least.
Nope. Done. The fact my round was atrocious at that point certainly helped in my decision. I told the other two guys in the group (we had lost our fourth at the turn) that I was going to forgo the 14th hole and jump ahead to the 15th.
But when I got to the par-3 15th, there was a group on the green, with another group waiting to tee off. I looked ahead to 16 — same dilemma. Foursomes were stacked up as far as the eye could see and I finally just said, “forget it” and headed to the parking lot.
I understand there are certain protocols and etiquette when it comes to playing golf. But a lot of what people see on television does not necessarily translate to a casual round. At public courses, and I’m guessing at private ones as well, the golden rule is to play “ready golf,” which means be ready to go. Don’t wait until the first player hits their shot to start deciding on club selection. That means not sitting in the cart waiting to be ferried to your ball as the driver plays his shot. Grab a club or three and head to your ball. If “ready golf” means playing out of turn, so be it. It makes no sense for two players, on opposite sides of the fairway, to quibble over “who’s away.” Usually, the golfer who looks ready, takes the shot.
Same goes on the greens. There is absolutely no reason people should be marking their balls after every putt, unless it’s in someone’s line.
Despite all the golf I play, I’m still not very good — which is maddening in and of itself. But what I may lack in skill, I more than make up with pace of play. I don’t add minutes to every round searching endlessly for a lost ball. I’ll give it a cursory look before dropping a new one and playing it. I’ll finish putting out if I’m within a couple feet. I’ll usually cart ahead to my next shot instead of waiting for the rest of the group, just so I’m in position to take my next shot.
Maybe some of the people I play with think I’m aloof and quiet, not always part of the group. But no one has ever accused me of playing slowly.
No matter how badly I’m playing.
Granted, golf courses have an obligation to hurry things along, but I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a marshal at my home course say anything to any group about speeding up play. Maybe people don’t realize they’re holding everyone up. Sometimes you just need a reminder.
