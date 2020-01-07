The holiday season and winter break are finally over and now its pedal to the metal for the next two months with the start of the league basketball season, which tips off this week in the Peninsula Athletic League. There have been some early-season surprises and disappointments, but the good news, everyone starts at 0-0 in league play.
Here’s a look at what has transpired in non-league play in the PAL.
Boys
In the PAL South, San Mateo (10-1), Burlingame (9-3), Woodside (8-0), Menlo-Atherton (8-3) and Hillsdale (8-3) have all, already, qualified for the Central Coast Section playoffs by virtue of having winning non-league records.
But not all winning records are equal. M-A has played the most rigorous non-league schedule, which included games (and losses) against West Catholic Athletic League powers Bellarmine (80-54) and Mitty (85-49). But the Bears have quality wins over both Sacred Heart Prep (60-39) and Menlo School (57-54).
Burlingame, with its quintet of sophomores, have grown by leaps and bounds since last season’s 11-15 campaign and 6-6 record in PAL play. San Mateo and Woodside, a combined 18-1 in non-league play, have to be the early surprises of the division. Woodside will get a big test right of the box when it faces Burlingame in the PAL opener, while San Mateo will take on a 5-7 Carlmont squad.
The rest of the division has work to do to qualify for the playoffs, which require a .500 record or better in either non-league or league play, or grab one of the four automatic bids allotted to the PAL. Capuchino (2-8) is mired in a six-game losing streak and Sequoia (2-8) has lost five straight. Carlmont has lost four in a row but, at two games under .500, doesn’t have to go nearly as far as others to qualify for the postseason.
In the PAL North, Half Moon Bay, at 7-4, is the only team in the division with a winning record. Jefferson, at 5-7, has played a fairly rugged preseason schedule and other than a blowout loss to Sacred Heart Prep, have been in every game, so despite a losing non-league record, the Grizzlies should be well positioned for success in the North. South City is also two games under .500 (3-5) and will find out real quick where it stands as the Warriors open league play against Half Moon Bay. El Camino (4-7) has won two in row to give the Colts some momentum going into North play, Terra Nova (4-8) will need to find someone to complement junior Justin Milch, while Westmoor (3-9) and Oceana (1-9) have struggled to start the season.
Girls
The PAL South should be up for grabs with a pair of defending CCS champs in the division and seven of the 10 teams having records of .500 or above — Carlmont (10-2), Woodside (8-1), Burlingame (8-3), Sequoia (8-4), Hillsdale (7-2), Mills (7-4) and Capuchino (6-6).
Sequoia is the defending PAL South and CCS Division I titleholder. Despite losing the best frontcourt in the PAL last season, the Ravens are still stacked with the return of point guard Jacqueline Kurland, small forward Caitlin Dulsky and wing Alexis Jackson, which should give them a chance to repeat in the South.
Aragon (5-7), which finished second behind Sequoia in 2019 before going on to the CCS Division II championship, has played arguably the toughest non-league schedule among PAL South teams. The Dons are 1-2 against WCAL teams and are coming off a confidence-boosting 54-51 overtime win over St. Francis. With nine returners from last year’s squad — including league MVP candidate Lydia Manu — the Dons should be in the mix for a division title.
Woodside has been the surprise of the early season, using its high-pressure game to jump out to an 8-1 mark to start the season. Burlingame, behind an influx of key freshmen, has bolted out of the gate. Carlmont has won eight straight, while Hillsdale has won four in a row, but opens league against Sequoia. Mills snapped a three-game slide with a three-point win over Lincoln Dec. 28, while Capuchino, after a 6-3 start, has lost three straight and opens PAL play against Aragon.
Menlo-Atherton (4-7) is rounding into shape under first-year coach Steve Yob, while San Mateo (1-9) picked up its first win of the season with a 38-35 decision over Oceana Jan. 2. The Bearcats, with a short roster of just nine players, will look to improve on last year’s two-win league team.
In the PAL North, Half Moon Bay (9-2) looks to be the team to beat. Since a blowout loss to St. Joseph-Alameda, 79-33 Dec. 10, the Cougars have won six straight, including a solid 56-53 win over Burlingame Dec. 14.
Jefferson (8-3) is also looking like a solid contender for the North title, but the Grizzlies are coming off a 35-point loss to Woodside, 66-31. They’ll have a chance to rebound when they take on El Camino in the North opener, a Colts team that is off to a solid 4-3 start.
Westmoor (5-4) is the only other team in the division with a winning record. Oceana was off to a 5-2 start before a five-game slide hit. Terra Nova (2-8) may be laying in the weeds, which snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 42-32 win over Notre Dame-Belmont last week. And after a run of success the last five years, South City (1-8) is in rebuild mode, having lost five in a row.
***
Just a reminder to coaches: if you want publicity for your team and players, you need to either send in your results to sports@smdailyjournal.com, or at the very least, load your information onto MaxPreps.com. With only two reporters in the sports department, we rely a lot on coaches letting us know what is going on with their teams.
It doesn’t have to be anything fancy: final score, score by quarters and high scorers with first and last names.
And you need to be consistent — win or lose. There are plenty of examples of coaches sending in results when their team win and then crickets when they lose.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
