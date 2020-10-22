Remember when people said they would just be happy if sports returns? That just seeing their favorite player or team back on the field or court would be satisfying enough in this pandemic-plagued year?
Turns out, that’s still not enough. That’s why I found it comical when Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office came out with new orders that would allow professional sports teams to reopen their stadiums to fans, Santa Clara County immediately shut down any thoughts of thousands of 49ers fans filing into Levi’s Stadium as it said it was not going along with state guidelines and would still keep fans away for the foreseeable future.
Those who follow this space regularly know I have been championing for high school athletes to return to their sports, but perhaps I should have been more clear. I’m not looking to cram hundreds of high school football fans into the stands, but I do believe that high school athletes should at least be allowed to play the game as it is meant to be played in practice. I see nothing wrong with football players — or basketball, baseball or soccer players — being allowed to throw a ball back and forth between teammates.
Because putting fans back the stands is probably the worst thing that can be done right now. I realize that “only” about 13,000 fans would be allowed into Levi’s, with social distancing and mask mandates in place, but I felt uncomfortable sitting outside at a Mexican food restaurant about six weeks ago. I’m certainly not going to be lining up with more than 10,000 people just to watch a game.
To be completely honest, I wouldn’t necessarily attend a professional football game in person even without COVID-19 restrictions in place. I’ve been to a handful of pro football games in my life. I’d much rather watch them on TV.
And for the last several months, people were fine with that. What changed? I understand that people want to get back to “normal,” but we’re nowhere near normal yet. Just be happy with the fact that pro sports are being played at all.
***
Former Half Moon Bay and Menlo College wrestler (and cross country runner) Katherine Shai (previously Katherine Fulp-Allen) recently won her first career senior national title at the senior national championships in Iowa Oct. 9-11, winning the 53-kilogram (116-pound) title.
She had previously finished runner-up on three occasions — 2013, 2014 and 2019.
Ranked No. 2 on the United States Freestyle National Team, Shai did not lose a point over three matches. She won her quarterfinal match 11-0 and posted a 4-0 win in the semifinals. She finished off by beating Ronna Heaton 10-0 to clinch the crown.
Shai was a four-time All-American at Menlo College, from 2006-2010 and was a two-time national champion. She has been a member of the national team six times since and was third at the U.S. Olympic Trials in both 2012 and 2016. She is now training for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic squad.
***
Menlo College continues to pick up local talent as former Serra and Skyline baseball player Anthony Masetti joined the Oaks for the 2021 season as a utility player.
Masetti is transferring from William Jessup University in Rocklin where he started 7 of 15 games before the season was halted because of the coronavirus. While he only batted .136 with 3 hits in 22 at-bats, he was flawless in the field with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
In his freshman year at Skyline, Masetti appeared in 33 of 39 games, batting .247 with 13 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
