There is, apparently, a fine line between playing college football games during a pandemic and trying to end the season with any kind of normalcy because you’re starting to see more and more teams say, “enough.”
On one hand, there are schools like Boston College, Pitt and Stanford, which have said its football teams would decline bowl game invitations.
On the other end spectrum, there is an Ohio State team that played five games and yet is still playing in the Big Ten Conference championship game, with the hope of being in the mix for the four-team college football national championship tournament. Meanwhile, one-loss University of Washington had to bow out of the Pac-12 title game because of the virus, allowing a 3-2 Oregon squad to slip in and play for a conference championship.
Everyone says the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2020 World Series title deserves an asterisk. What about a two-loss Oregon team trying to claim a Pac-12 championship, or a 7-0 Buckeyes squad playing for a national title?
The perception of playing a season seems to have quickly devolved into reality and the reality is, a lot of these college players are tired and lonely and want to see their loved ones.
Playing football is fine for the three to five hours a day spent in football mode. But what about the other 18 to 20 hours of the day? A lot of time probably spent online, either with distance learning or playing video games or simply surfing the ’net, cooped up in a dorm room/dorm suite or apartment when not at the football facility, trying to avoid being the one to catch the virus and then spreading it to others on the team.
For all the talk of mental health and athletics, I have to imagine the toll taken from actually participating, had to have an effect on players’ — and coaches’ — mental health. From the thrice-weekly COVID testing and in many cases, contracting the virus, to the lockdowns and constant harping about protocol, I’m guessing a lot of teams and players are coming to the realization that while getting to practice and play — and maintain some kind of normalcy — sounds great on paper, at the end of the day, they just want to be done with 2020.
Menlo-Atherton announced the hiring of two new coaches late last week. Greg Prior will take over the boys’ wrestling program, while Gino Gamboa is the new head coach for the boys’ volleyball team.
Prior, a San Mateo native, has an extensive international background in judo and has worked in strength and conditioning the last couple of years as well. He is preparing to return to judo competition with a goal of making the 2024 Olympics.
Growing up and through college, Prior competed in crew and wrestling, as well as judo, which like wrestling, features a lot of grappling.
“My influences come from the wrestling coaches in my formative years at camps and family of wrestlers,” Prior said in a press release from the school. “My family and our close relationship with wrestling and collegiate coaches have really ingrained grappling in my blood. … I have hopes to bring a scientific and safety approach to developing a full team of successful athletes that supports champions. I want a full team understanding what hard work really is and what it can for them as a life skill.”
Gamboa was raised in the San Fernando Valley before becoming a four-year player at UC Santa Cruz. After earning a degree in human biology, Gamboa continued his academic and volleyball career at Northumbria University, earning a master’s degree in exercise physiology. He went on to play professionally in Denmark before coming to the Bay Area.
“I want each one of my players to learn and grow as not just volleyball players but as people,” Gamboa said in a release from the school. “Everyone has something they can improve upon. It’s my duty as a coach to properly challenge my players with the intention of having them realize how capable they are in achieving their respective goals.”
The San Mateo County Event Center announced last week that Jim Fetter, who managed the San Mateo Jockey Club, was retiring after 12 years at the club and 40 years in the horse racing industry.
Fetter spent his first 28 years in the business working at Bay Meadows race track. When the track closed in 2008, Fetter moved over handle the Jockey Club, an off-track betting site where handicappers can wager on races from around the world.
“"We will miss Jim tremendously. He has managed the facility for over a decade, advocated for guests, and successfully transitioned staff from Bay Meadows to the San Mateo Jockey Club,” Dana Stoehr, SMCEC CEO, said in a press release.
Fetter will help with interviews and selecting the new manager, the release said, and will work at the Jockey Club before leaving in January.
