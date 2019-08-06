Cleve Borman Field at the Yountville Veterans Home proved quite a venue. The Joe D championship returned to its traditional home, there, last season, after bouncing around various locations in Napa and Sacramento for several years. Steeped in tradition, the picturesque diamond includes a mountain vineyard beyond the left-field concourse, and an outfield wall covered in ivy that evokes the charm of Chicago’s Wrigley Field.
Beware, though. Yountville is rattlesnake country. This, PenCities catcher Zach Teijeiro found out the hard way while warming up a relief pitcher in the bullpen down the right-field line, as he and pitcher Ryan Victor bugged out in a hurry when they spotted a rattler in the brush.
“That was probably the fastest I’ve ever moved,” Teijeiro said.
As a result, Victor was allowed to warm up in River City’s bullpen down the left-field line. A Napa County Ranger was called to the scene to remove the rattlesnake soon thereafter, and play carried on without further delay — albeit a new ground rule was introduced midgame making any fair ball that drifted into foul territory down the right-field line to be ruled automatically out of play, though the rule was not needed.
